It wasn’t long ago that empty storefronts in St. Johnsbury outnumbered their occupied peers by three-to-one. Folks like us, who document the ups and downs of the communities we serve, couldn’t help note this particular low.
Since then we’ve reported enough openings to think we’ve turned a corner. We’re not exactly on high, just yet, but we’re trending in the right direction.
The Fairbanks Museum is tapping enormous grant revenue to turbo-charge its unique educational mission. The Hughes family continues to beautify its growing portfolio of enterprise. At least five eateries (Salt, Central Cafe, Table, Whirligig, STJ Distillery) opened within a square block so there’s suddenly a choice for weekend brunch. They join their hearty peers (Pica Pica, Taproom, Winegate, Anthonys, New Century, East Garden, Gerardo’s, The Cosmic Cup) to offer locals and tourists an impressive array of culinary options.
By reading the paper we know Spencer Hudson added event space at All-Around Power; NVRH is opening a downtown clinic; the former glove factory will soon become a veterinary center; the former state office building is under new ownership; and the former Depot Square is getting long overdue TLC after decades of slumlord neglect.
Institutional gems like Boxcar & Caboose, Moose River and the Star Theater just keep on providing world-class shopping and entertainment. Meanwhile the exceptional leaders at Catamount Arts and KCP reinvent themselves for a COVID world. It’s only a matter of time before they figure out how to spin gold out of a cruddy, awful virus.
A number of large private-public partnerships will anchor downtown. The rest of the people we mentioned like what they see and are investing their own money on the retro belief that quality businesses can thrive in a town with good bones.
It’s really great to see. We hope our readers will get out and do their small part to support these bedrock and fledgling efforts. We’ve all had a taste of what happens when we don’t support local enterprise. It ain’t pretty.
(1) comment
Support your local businesses - they are working very hard for you.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.