Yesterday Joseph R. Biden was inaugurated as the 46th President of the United States. We were struck by much of the symbolism of the historic occasion.
The heavy fortification around our nation’s Capital reminded us of the deep damage and division of the past four years.
In the dramatic spaces in the crowd, we saw a physical manifestation of all we’ve lost in the past year.
Kamala Harris, the first woman and American of Asian and African descent to serve as Vice President, was sworn in by the first Latina Justice, Sonia Sotomayor. She took the oath of office on Thurgood Marshall’s bible - our first African-American Justice. The people and their relics all symbolic of progress toward the promise of America.
In singing our anthem, Lady Gaga let her notes hang on “and the flag was still there…” as she performed on the steps of a building occupied just twice in our history - in the War of 1812 - when the National Anthem was written - and last week.
Vice President Mike Pence attended the inauguration of President Biden rather than the small departure ceremony of the former President, marking the page-turning from a terribly failed national experiment.
President Biden is the first Democrat we’ve ever supported for President. We were struck by the contrast in his humble calls for unity, compared to the remarkable hubris of “I alone can fix it.”
The whipping wind in D.C. underscored the turbulence of our time, but we saw in the bright sunshine the welcome signal of a new day.
