Yesterday we published a report that says Massachusetts teachers don’t want to return to the classroom until their safety can be guaranteed. That’s the latest in a growing list of teacher unions saying they don’t want to go back to school OR teach online.
Last week the American Federation of Teachers voted to authorize its 1.7 million members to strike if schools couldn’t guarantee contact tracing; state-of-the-art ventilation systems; community transmission rates below one percent; mask requirements; and strict social distancing procedures. The AFT also wants limits on the number of hours teachers can spend on video each day through online learning programs.
In Vermont, superintendents are concerned that not enough teachers will report to work to allow opening. A survey of teachers in N.H. found almost 60 percent of teachers were uncomfortable returning to the classroom. They articulated fear for their own health and for the safety of loved ones with whom they live.
Meanwhile almost everyone agrees that our springtime experiment in remote learning was a colossal failure that set lower income and minority children even further back. And the nation’s economy can’t find its footing if parents have to stay home to teach their children.
While we want to be sensitive, the bottom line is that schools have to reopen. The concerns of teachers are likely shared by healthcare workers, first responders, grocery store clerks, journalists, meatpackers, and everyone else lucky enough to have an income, who all just keep reporting to work without much fuss.
If teachers insist they aren’t essential, we would welcome a conversation about why they’re paid as though they are.
In the meantime, we’re reminded of the immortal words of Bill Belichik, “just do your job.”
