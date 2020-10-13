Last week LI announced it would not open Fenton Chester Ice Arena for the winter. The decision, which the school says is a financial one, reverses missives the school made to local partners earlier this fall.
It’s a disapointing development for the region and one we hope can be solved by local stakeholders.
The rink is owned by the town of Lyndon but managed, as part of a five-year contract, by Lyndon Institute. The arrangement is in its final year.
From our view in the cheap seats, there are financial and logistical considerations that are easy to understand.
We understand that LI is still reeling from poor financial management by previous administrations; enrollment is down; and boarding program revenue is largely gone. We understand the school had terrific intentions when it offered to manage the town-owned rink four years ago. We understand the facility is suffering ill effects of deferred maintenance and hasn’t operated profitably once in a long time. Finally we understand the many challenges posed by a pandemic to athletic and community programs.
What we don’t understand is why Lyndon Institute waited until now to make their announcement. The decision impacts three area high school programs (the St. Johnsbury Academy and Lyndon Institute boys and Kingdom Blades cooperative girls) as well as the Lyndon Area Youth Hockey Association and its membership of more than 100 skaters ages 4 to 14.
As recently as August, these programs were told by LI that the rink would open as long as high school hockey was permitted by the state. They proceeded with customary registration efforts and are now left managing a crisis rather than their rosters. These parties are rightly frustrated that they were given no chance to adapt or improvise.
The town isn’t very happy either – by the timing of the announcement and/or lack of communication from the school. It didn’t help that nobody from LI attended a marathon meeting on Monday night to address the rink.
For its part, LI officials previously said the decision to re-open Fenton Chester Arena was tied to the status of high school hockey, which accounts for a large chunk of the rink’s annual revenue. When so much planning goes into a rink and community hockey programs, it’s frustrating that the state is delaying a decision on the 2020-21 high school hockey season until Nov. 1. But we understand from officials that hockey will likely get the green light.
Local programs certainly hope so, and officials from St. Johnsbury Academy and LAYHA joined community partners and the town on Monday night to commence emergency problem-solving. The appearance of the Academy at the table is certainly a welcome and notable development.
Despite their conspicuous absence from that call, an LI hockey program is going to have to be part of any collaborative effort to open the rink, even if the school can’t afford to manage the operation. Athletic Director Eric Berry previously signaled his school’s intent to have a season if the VPA allows it. We know he will be an effective partner.
In the short term, we’re hopeful these parties can come together to save local hockey for the season - even a shortened version of one. We don’t think it’s logistically viable to sustain a local program from Jay Peak and we’d hate to see an end to this great game in the NEK.
