We watched the carnage unfold in the nation’s capital with horror and disgust. But we were not surprised.
This was the predictable outcome when you combine malevolent technology with vulnerable human psychology and a villainous megalomaniac.
We think sane Americans would look at the facts of this situation and conclude that anyone storming the Capitol in the name of Donald Trump must be completely nuts.
That would be a defensible conclusion except for one critical point. Those frothing Trump fanatics are not taking up arms based on any real-world fact or truth.
The quite simple, real-world truth is this: we had a free and fair election and Donald Trump badly lost. He then saw a hustle to monetize his followers and staged an absurd campaign to overturn the will of the people.
His baseless and fictional claims were heard in 60 state and federal court cases - many before judges he appointed. He enjoyed more due process than anyone in history and was stingingly rejected in every single case. The claim that he won the election is patently ridiculous, indefensible, and entirely fictional.
So why do millions of Americans believe his outright lies and oblige his calls for violence and chaos?
Because they aren’t living in the real world. Literally. Thanks to Facebook, Twitter, et al., they have their own convenient and complete reality, unfettered by the truth.
The country has always had crazy people. But now there’s the technology to bring them together. The law doesn’t hold these platforms accountable for anything spread on them and they profit by getting people all riled up. Conspiracy theories and blatant falsehoods are great for that. Throw in a demagogue with his own mental defects, and you have a ticking nuclear time-bomb.
If nothing is done to reign in the social media platforms fueling these fires, then our country is in serious peril. You simply cannot maintain a system that unifies people if they cannot share a common set of empirical facts or a semblance of verified truth.
We call on incoming President Joe Biden and our Congressional leaders to immediately repeal section 230 of the Communication Decency Act that protects social media platforms from any and all liability for the content posted on their platforms. Until that happens, our country is in serious trouble.
