We continue to be inspired by mass protests against racial and social inequality in our state, region and country. We sincerely hope it’s the beginning of a reckoning in our country for 400 years of gross injustice.
We definitely think George Floyd’s murder, in broad daylight, is worth mass, continuous protest. The same way we thought state-assassinations of Freddie Gray, Sammy Dubose, Philando Castile, Terence Crutcher, Alton Sterling, Jamar Clark, Jeremy McDole, William Chapman, Walter Scott, Eric Harris, Tamir Rice, Akai Gurley, Michael Brown, Eric Garner, and Laquan McDonald (to name a few) were evil, inexcusable and worth taking to the streets.
Racist systems and killers in badges are intractable diseaes in desperate need of cure.
At the same time, we can’t help but marvel at the incongruity of our nation’s overnight transformation from physical quarantine to mass gathering. Let’s not forget that we all were forced by our state governments to hunker down in our homes and avoid human contact like the plague. And we were surprisingly willing to do so.
That little exercise cost millions of people their jobs and represented the single biggest expansion of government power in the history of our country. In Vermont, the state asked you to call the police if you saw your neighbor gathering with friends.
Over the weekend there were over 3,000 Vermonters tightly assembled on the Statehouse lawn. Governor Phil Scott, meanwhile, still won’t “allow” you to gather in groups larger than 25.
This is an enormous irony for our country at a time when the stakes are deadly serious.
These massive crowds are necessary, just, inspiring and long overdue. If you believe Governor Scott, and public health officials nationwide, then they also are breeding ground for a stone-cold killer.
Deadly viral contagions are most lethal among poor, and densely populated groups. It’s part of the reason why black Americans represent a fifth of tragic coronavirus deaths.
In an attempt to help rectify centuries of terrible abuse, are we unintentionally creating fertile conditions to re-invigorate a deadly scourge among those we all think deserve fair and equal treatment under the law?
If that’s not the case, and the months-long coronavirus response was overblown (as we believe), then the economic, social and Constitutional carnage wrought by our elected leaders will go down in history as one of our nation’s lowest moments.
We think that’s the case. And it leaves us wondering… Why are people willing to listen to their governors when it means blowing up the economy but not on social justice? More to the point, why is Governor Scott looking the other way at mass protests but continuing his absurd charade of shackling the ecomomy and our free movement?
After all, issues of financial insecurity, joblessness, hunger, homelessness and mental health are, and will continue to be, shouldered disproportinately by minorities.
It leaves us in agreement with Thomas Chatterton Williams, writing for the Guardian yesterday.
This feels like gaslighting. Less than two weeks ago, the enlightened position in both Europe and America was to exercise nothing less than extreme caution. Many of us went much further, taking to social media to castigate others for insufficient social distancing or neglecting to wear masks or daring to believe they could maintain some semblance of a normal life during coronavirus. At the end of April, when the state of Georgia moved to end its lockdown, the Atlantic ran an article with the headline “Georgia’s Experiment in Human Sacrifice.” Two weeks ago we shamed people for being in the street; today we shame them for not being in the street.
As a result of lockdowns and quarantines, many millions of people around the world have lost their jobs, depleted their savings, missed funerals of loved ones, postponed cancer screenings and generally put their lives on hold for the indefinite future. They accepted these sacrifices as awful but necessary when confronted by an otherwise unstoppable virus. Was this or wasn’t this all an exercise in futility?
We believe unambiguously that the American principle of equal justice under the law is worth fighting and dying for. If the latest round of the fight ends in another loss, or even a draw, then we’re afraid the answer to Williams question will be a resounding, yes.
