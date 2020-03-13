Among a non-stop flow of jarring coronavirus headlines, one really caught our eye. “White House Asks Silicon Valley For Help To Combat Coronavirus Misinformation.”
And our immediate thought was… in a rare show of self-awareness, did the President just ask Twitter to shutter his account?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.