St. Johnsbury, VT (05819)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. High around 50F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 31F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.