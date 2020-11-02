Editorial: Vote

Today is election day.
Since almost 100 million ballots are already cast nationwide, there’s a pretty good chance you can sit back and relax while the good men and women at the polls count them all up. Though it seems doubtful, we hope to know who the 46th President is by tomorrow.
If you’re among the 35 percent of Americans who’ve yet to vote, please get out and do so.
We think of it less as a privilege and more as a responsibility. That’s certainly true if you consider how hard it was to cast a ballot throughout our history.
In America’s first election, only six percent of the population was allowed to vote. If you weren’t white, male and a property owner, you didn’t get a ballot.
Not until 1828 did most states allow non-property owners to vote but even then it was a right mostly restricted to taxpayers.
The 13th-15th Amendments were bought in blood and were a terrific boon for male suffrage. For awhile.
During Reconstruction, almost every single black man in the southern United States voted. When Rutherford B. Hayes made a deal to withdraw federal troops from the South in exchange for the Presidency, he started a 100-year reign of terror that reverberated violently at the polls. Where white terrorists couldn’t stifle the black vote by poll taxes and impossible literacy tests, they resorted with impunity to sheer violence, torture and murder. We see ghosts of these tactics in today’s armed “poll watchers.”
Mississippi, for instance, hated the 15th Amendment (The right of citizens of the United States to vote shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any State on account of race, color, or previous condition of servitude) so much that racist power brokers got together to neuter it during the state’s 1890 Constitutional Convention. As convention president Solomon S. Calhoun said at the gathering’s outset, “Let us tell the truth if it bursts the bottom of the Universe. We came here to exclude the negro. Nothing short of this will answer.”
One of their nefarious schemes was to disenfranchise black men from voting by convicting them of minor crimes. To this day, the disproportionate incarceration rate of black men can be traced directly to systematic efforts to disenfranchise them through the courts. In Mississippi right now, over 15 percent of the state’s otherwise eligible black voting population is disenfranchised.
All of these villainous efforts worked as intended. A black person hasn’t been elected to state office in Mississippi for 130 years, even though the race makes up almost 40 percent of the state’s population.
By 1940 only 3 percent of black people were registered to vote in the southern United States - three percent!!! That was down from almost 100 percent in 1880.
Those are infuriating outcomes. But women in the United States had it arguably worse.
It seems a little shocking to us today, but 1920 marked the first time in our nation’s history that all American women were legally able to vote. After all, how on earth can a government “by the people” be held widely accountable if only half those people can cast ballots? A lot of extremely brave people suffered tragically to secure this basic human right.
America rewarded the courage of early suffragists with cowardly inaction, open hostility, and unrestricted persecution.
Women finally earned the hard-fought right to vote 100 years ago but it wasn’t a guarantee, in practice for minority women, until passage of the 24th Amendment (1964), and the Voting Rights Act (1965).
Despite these statutory victories and obvious progress, the fight for equality remains constant and ongoing. Daily headlines underscore the need for constant vigilance against forces who would disenfranchise “others” they deem somehow less.
Fearing a historic loss, for instance, the sitting President insists the only legitimate electoral outcome is the one that declares him the victor. That’s pretty convenient.
Meanwhile lawsuits intended to tilt the scales are underway everywhere. In Wisconsin and Pennsylvania it’s a fight over cutoff dates; North Carolina has a battle over ballot “witnesses;” a group in Texas wants hundreds of thousands of ballots tossed out; Ohio quibbles over drop boxes; and there are challenges almost everywhere over mail-in ballots. All told, the AP reports over 250 election-related lawsuits are either pending, or were recently adjudicated, nationwide.
Election interference, voter suppression, gerrymandering, voter roll purges, voter intimidation and general tampering are tactics as old as the nation. We find that pretty embarrassing in a country that claims “liberty and justice for all.”
The promise of equality and equal protection begins at the ballot box. In honor of all those for whom the right always was, and remains, elusive… please go vote.
(1) comment
What a piece of Progressive propaganda BS!
The President isn't involved in "voter suppression" or any of the other nefarious actions alleged. The "purging of voter roles" is a requirement of states to ensure that only those legally eligible be allowed to vote.
Witnessing of signatures are required by law in some states. Judges do not have the authority to rewrite election law by changing eligibility and validation procedures.
The obvious bias of the current Editorial staff of the CR has become a great disappointment.
