The coronavirus is changing all our lives in fundamental ways.
As we all adjust to a new, sheltered reality, countless questions arise. We can’t answer them all, but our team is working around the clock to provide you the best, most relevant and up-to-date information available.
Generally the consensus is that things will get worse before they get better. Many health officials and epidemiologists believe that the total number of cases is under-reported and that hospitalizations are unlikely to peak until May.
The forecasts are complicated and all over the map. The one thing that’s clear is that social distancing is key to controlling transmission, so we all will be sheltered for the foreseeable future.
That means living under tremendous social, emotional and financial strain over the coming months.
For our part, we are wholly committed to fulfilling our mission of keeping you informed with relevant, tested, timely, fact-based information. Last week we quickly mobilized staff to specialize in topical beats we fully expect will have the biggest impact on your life. We shifted reporters from sports to news to ensure around-the-clock coverage of fast-moving developments. As we settle into our new reality, we offer you the professional services of a dozen professional journalists.
In a forced quarantine, reporters will be included with emergency service, law enforcement and health care providers as designated critical workers. It’s not a designation we take lightly.
We have made a few simple changes that balances the importance of our role as critical information providers with our responsibility to protect our employees, sources, customers and clients. Our reporters, distributors, marketing professionals and office workers will follow social distancing protocols and often work from home. We will limit office hours and shift most communication to phone and email.
Economically, we’re expecting a prolonged disruption to most of our local business partners.
We are creating a number of low or no-cost marketing packages to keep local businesses connected with their customers while eliminating pressure on their dwindling cash flow. We will create tools for you to support these businesses without leaving your home. In that same spirit, we also are figuring out ways to leverage our vast distribution network to facilitate the ease by which local products may be kept in your hands.
If you haven’t already, now is the time to transition to digital consumption of our news products. It guarantees instant delivery with the absolute latest news and information. There are also countless in-depth reports, graphics and photos that we publish (in real-time) online, that we cannot fit into the daily newspaper. Existing print subscribers can call us to activate your free digital access. New subscribers can sign up online (www.caledonianrecord.com).
Most importantly, we are here to help keep our community connected. This is a time of tremendous strain but we will make it through, together.
