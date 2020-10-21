Standing in line at Price Chopper on Tuesday, a man in front looked at me, then at the teenage cashier. “You know how stupid you guys look in those masks?,” he asked.
He appeared quite near the end of the checkout process and was collecting up his bagless beer and Bugles. He smelled a bit as though these would not be the first adult beverages of his day. Myself in a hurry to get home to make dinner for the family, I simply met his glassy stare and offered “How ‘bout you worry about you, and I’ll worry about me?”
He grumbled something and left, without bothering to wait outside for me to discuss his epidemiological views.
I was grateful for that because I didn’t expect an efficient or fruitful exchange, given my time constraints.
If he had waited, and wasn’t solely interested in proving how dumb I looked by a physical feat of the Sweet Science, then I would have explained my simple position.
“Yes, I probably look silly. No, I don’t love wearing a mask. Yes, I’m willing to accept these small indignities to mitigate the admittedly small statistical chance that I’m an asymptomatic vector and could infect someone with a compromised immune system.”
Depending on how the conversation was going, I also might have sidebarred my sincere belief that the world could be a better place if everyone who felt a visceral compulsion to tell other people what to do, instead refocused that energy on self-improvement.
Fortunately, I didn’t get the opportunity.
But it did leave me to briefly reflect on how rotten is the state of our country that even masks are a hot-button.
Masks?!?
Doctors and scientists – really smart people who know what they’re talking about – say it’s an effective method to control the spread of a virus. Fine. Done. Moving on.
But the leader of the free world doesn’t trust scientists or doctors. He asks his followers to lean in. A little about this leader, President Trump, and his chops on virus management.
First, during the critical first phase of the nationwide outbreak, he denied the virus was real. Then he failed to devise or implement any national testing effort. Then he fired professional public health and medical experts who didn’t back his rosy, wholly false narrative about the danger. Then he said the states were on their own and the federal government wasn’t going to provide leadership, tests, or supplies. Then he tried to slow testing so the numbers didn’t look so bad. Then he pitted states against each other in a bidding war for tragically scarce personal protective equipment. Then he said it was all totally under control. Then he started promoting fake remedies he seemed to get from a witch doctor. Then he put right-nut political operatives in charge of the CDC. Then he put his son-in-law, with precisely zero experience, in charge of the government response which, not surprisingly, wasted precious time and resources. Then he got Fox “News” and Facebook to convince 75 million Americans that the virus was hoax and everyone needed to come out and party. Then he started to prod the nutty fringe to take up arms and “LIBERATE” the states in lockdown. Then he tried to convince people that deaths from COVID-19 were exaggerated. Then he said masks were for sissies. Then he got himself and a bunch of other people sick. Then he went into high-gear packing people together in tight spaces, without sissy masks, in superspreader events. Then he got a bunch of Americans to believe the best way to make the country great again is by accosting strangers in the grocery store to tell them how stupid they look.
“Remember… What you’re seeing and what you’re reading is not what’s happening,” Trump famously said.
Unfortunately the death, destruction and wholesale failures of his administration are real, startling, staggering and still mounting.
The worst part is we have the resources to stop it. We’re just too busy arguing if what we see is real.
—Todd Smith, Publisher
