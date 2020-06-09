During a press conference yesterday, Governor Phil Scott praised Vermont’s peaceful protesters, 5,000 of whom gathered on the Statehouse lawn on Sunday.
“We have the opportunity to do something for society, and now is the time to do it,” Scott said. “We don’t want to preclude anyone from exercising their constitutional rights. This is a time of grief, anxiety, and frustration, and we want people to be able to express that.”
Really?
Because we’re almost positive the state just spent two-and-a-half months in forced lockdown. We’re familiar with the Constitution and recall the Governor’s specific prohibitions - with threat of criminal prosecution - of religious gatherings, free assembly, commerce, and public meetings… to name a few. During that time his operating presumption, without due process, was that all Vermonters were sick. His enforcement method, without due process, was to deputize Vermonters to anonymously rat out neighbors, to police, for the appearance of non-compliance.
So give us a break.
In almost the same breath the Governor lauds 5,000 people for their Constitutional right to protest (we agree by the way), he insists it’s still against his law to gather in groups over 25. He has the audacity to say this blatant deprivation of liberty is to keep us safe?
This entire charade is ludicrous and entirely unconstitutional. In our mind, the Governor has now lost all credibility.
