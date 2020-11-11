Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Click below to get free online access as a home delivery subscriber. All you need is to create a user name and password for our website or login to your existing account. Then provide the subscription number from your most recent renewal notice.
If you have trouble or need to verify your subscription number, please call our circulation department at 802-748-8121.
This fall we asked the St. Johnsbury Academy community to commit to taking a few basic measures in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Because we remain dedicated to our mission—to help each student become the best person, the best learner, and the best community member they can be—we want more than anything to have our students here on campus as much as possible to work with teachers, connect with each other, and be part of a strong community. We’ve known from the start that our success this school year would depend on our collective willingness to work together and be smart.
The pandemic has fundamentally intruded on our everyday life here at school from the beginning, as we talk through masks, stay apart, and sit in assigned seats. But in the last couple of weeks it has come even closer, and felt more intrusive—the virus has moved from an abstract menace to one that we can see and feel. Last week we found out about two positive cases in our school community. It turned out that neither of these cases involved campus transmission, and the fact that the Vermont Department of Health quickly confirmed that we were safe to hold classes on campus was a tribute to the work of all those who have developed and implemented our schedules, protocols, and campus precautions.
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.