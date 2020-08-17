Today is the 100th anniversary of our nation’s adoption of the Nineteenth Amendment. It seems a little shocking to us today, but this day in 1920 marked the first time in our nation’s history that all American women were legally able to vote.

After all, how on earth can a government “by the people” be held widely accountable if only half those people can cast ballots?

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.