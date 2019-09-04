According to a VTDigger report, a Bennington lawyer is calling for secret arrests in Vermont.
“It seems to me the balance should be — at least in these minor matters — should be in favor of at least waiting until the prosecutor makes a decision of how to go forward with the case,” David Silver, a defense attorney in Bennington told the Joint Legislative Justice Oversight Committee, Digger reports.
To which Vermont State Police Director, Col. Matthew Birmingham, sensibly replied… “An arrest of people for any crime should never be secret, ever.”
Col. Birmingham is 100% right and we wish Silver had a better grasp of the law.
In Vermont all arrests and criminal citations are unambiguously and explicitly public thanks to the state’s open record law and a critical Supreme Court victory we secured in 1991. In Caledonian-Record Pub. Co. Inc. V. Walton, the Vermont Supreme Court rightly concluded “The public interest in knowing what the government is doing is particularly acute in the area of law enforcement…
“Both an arrest and the issuance of a citation involve a finding by a law enforcement officer that there is probable cause to believe a person has committed a crime and both involve the commencement of a criminal proceeding based on that finding. In many instances under Criminal Rule 3, law enforcement has discretion in choosing whether to use the extreme power of arrest or, alternatively, to summon the alleged offender into court without an intervening restraint on liberty. In a modern criminal justice system, it is important that the use of this discretion be exposed to public view, if only to demonstrate that the discretion is exercised in a responsible and nondiscriminatory way. A partial disclosure of the results of this discretion, only when it results in an arrest, does not respond to the legitimate public interest.”
The High Court’s conclusion… “we hold that citations, like arrest records, are public records…”
There’s an obvious public interest in publishing arrest records because: 1) It informs the public (from and for whom police derive their power), about the people in their communities suspected of breaking the law; 2) It holds government accountable by providing an official record of who they’ve investigated, and for what; 3) It guarantees that those arrested will be afforded their full rights following an intrusive government action - namely their forcible detainment.
Silver argues that many cases end up in the state’s secret diversion program, at which point the case gets buried. “If someone is going to get diversion, you don’t know that until after they are arrested,” Silver said. “If they do, then it becomes confidential, but if it’s all over the newspapers … the confidentiality portion of it is really undermined.”
To which we would politely respond… the diversion program shouldn’t be confidential in the first place.
Silver also argues that his fellow citizens aren’t smart enough to understand the underpinnings of our justice system. “What good is being presumed innocent if everybody in the community hears the accusation and then it ends up being dismissed?” he asked.
To which we would politely bang our heads on our desks.
Silver could not possibly be more wrong, or dangerous, in his thinking. Secret arrests had their place under Stalin, Hitler, Zedong, Hussein, Kim and Assad, but they don’t behoove anyone - least of all the person being forcibly detained - in a free society.
Arrests are newsworthy events and the media has the constitutional right and obligation to publish factual information from unsealed government records. An independent media, with access to those official records, is society’s only meaningful protection against a government with the power to investigate and detain citizens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.