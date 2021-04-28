It was with profound sadness we received the news of Brent Beck’s passing on Tuesday morning.
We knew Beck for our whole lives and can emphatically say he left our community far better than he found it.
A few themes stood out to us as particularly insightful from our report on Beck’s life.
The first was the tireless energy he vigorously lent to all his countless civic pursuits.
The next was the selfless service he offered to all the communities lucky enough to have him. This spanned from his decorated days in the military to the innumerous volunteer gigs he undertook upon retirement.
And last (but best) were a smile and a giggle that belied a truly good nature and brightened anyone blessed with his company.
His son Scott, who follows energetically in all of his dad’s sizeable footsteps, said his father lived a full life. This is an understatement from a family never known for hyperbole.
