President Trump lost the Presidential election but isn’t going away quietly. He’s in the process of filing lawsuits across the land, contesting the will of the people and attacking the integrity of their elections as somehow rigged, or fraudulent.

There was never any reason to think he would lose with dignity, and legal experts say the suits are pretty frivolous. But filing them keeps Trump relevant for a few more news cycles and affords him a “defense fund” fundraising channel to extract millions from the small subset of loyal legions with more fervor than brains. The fine print on that scheme says the money he raises can be used to reimburse campaign debts.

