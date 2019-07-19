On Wednesday St. Johnsbury Police Chief Tim Page delivered body camera video from local officers who responded to the home of John Allen on the night of his death, by drowning, at Joe’s Pond.
The 30-minute video shows St. Johnsbury Police sergeants Lester Cleary and Aaron Rivard responding to a middle-of-the-night noise complaint at Allen’s home. There they encountered a shirtless man, with a badly bruised face, armed with a .22 rifle, rambling continuously about professional hit-men lurking in the shadows who wanted to kill him.
It’s sad to watch footage of Allen as he wrestles with his demons. There is evidence of drug use in his home and on his body, but no clear signs of intoxication at the time of the police visit. We’re not trained, but it seems clear to us that Allen is in an unstable mental state.
The scene is dark and shadowy. Allen is jittery. He moves quickly and unpredictably.
But Cleary and Rivard remain perfectly calm. They patiently approach Allen and treat him with kindness and compassion throughout the call. We watch them successfully defuse a tense situation by unhurriedly hearing him out.
He has a camp at Joe’s Pond, he tells the officers, and thinks it’s safer for him there. So Rivard and Cleary take reasonable measures to help Allen pack up and drive him to the town line, likely with the hope that he calms down and goes quietly to bed. They help him make plans to report to the police station the next morning to address some of his underlying problems.
We all now know that he neither calmed down nor went to bed. Instead he arrived at Joe’s Pond and caused more disturbances that prompted calls to the State Police. Responding Troopers couldn’t locate him but hours later a neighbor found Allen’s body floating in the pond. It appears that he went into the water and drowned. His death is not considered by authorities to be suspicious.
“When I looked at the video it was clear to me that this might be a case involving mental health issues,” Chief Page told Todd Wellington. “Clearly we need to have our officers better trained in this area and I’ve already reached out to the Department of Mental Health to have all of our officers undergo further training in this area.”
We agree with Chief Page that training never hurts in a field where middle-of-the-night decisions have life-and-death consequences. We also applaud the Chief both for his transparency and his willingness to hold the department publicly accountable under trying circumstances.
This tragic case reminds us too that police are constantly on the front lines of heart-wrenching and overwhelming challenges. It’s easy to play hindsight critic, but we commend Cleary and Rivard for their professional handling of this heartbreaking call.
