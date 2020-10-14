We were thrilled this week to learn NVRH CEO Shawn Tester joined the Vermont State College Board. Not only do we know Tester to be exceptionally capable, we also decried the longtime absence of an NEK representative on that board.

Tester’s addition finally gives our region a voice in a conversation that effects most facets of local life. He has experience managing complex systems and is deeply committed to the health and welfare of our region.

