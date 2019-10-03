This week, Lyndonville police officers - all two of them - voted unanimously to unionize.
Officer Brandon Thrailkill said he wanted a union for the “additional resources” he thinks it will provide.
As a practical matter, there are only a handful of things a union does.
It demands higher wages for membership in exchange for less work; it makes it nearly impossible to get rid of bad employees; and it threatens to strike if/when the aforementioned don’t work out.
Now ask yourself, how often do you read Lyndon Police logs in the paper? We publish everything they produce and their reports are virtually non-existent.
Now ask yourself… how can taxpayers possibly afford to pay officers more, to do less? It’s a mathematical paradox.
In our mind, the Lyndon Police rank and file just cast an unambiguous vote to have the select board permanently shutter the department and contract with the State Police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.