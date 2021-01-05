The Philadelphia Eagles are taking fire for allegedly tanking their Sunday night football game to the Washington Football Team. By losing the regular-season finale, the Eagles improved their draft pick from the 9th to the 6th pick. The loss also gave the NFC East to Washington (at 7-9), thereby ending the New York Giants season (6-10).
Eagles players and some coaches had to be restrained on the sidelines when head coach Doug Pederson benched the starter in the fourth quarter of a tight contest. The next day the shameful loss was all the Monday morning quarterbacks were talking about.
