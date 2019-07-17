Twice in the past month we’ve had headlines related to Act 250.
In Victory, a brilliant, innovative, responsible effort to convert old logging trails into a mountain bike mecca came to a screeching halt after an Act 250 bureaucrat decided to stick her nose into the backwoods. Rather than dealing with the nightmare of the state Natural Resources Board, the steward of the land (John McGill) opted to close 1,100 acres of trails he spent years responsibly building.
In Lyndon, a local business owner is trying to provide a solution to the vast (and growing) parking problem on Darling Hill Road. Unlike McGill, who threw in the towel, Susan Hanus is attempting to jump through all the endless Act 250 hoops in her modest effort to provide small-scale parking, a couple of port-a-potties and a food truck on her property.
We don’t know McGill or Hanus but we recognize some commonalities in these stories.
Both are local property owners with pretty good ideas for improving the growing recreational tourism sector in the NEK.
Both became ensnared in Vermont’s land-use pit of despair by disgruntled neighbors who recognized how easy it is to weaponize the blundering, ham-handed Act 250 monster.
And both are cautionary tales that in Vermont, private property owners don’t really have any rights when it comes to making beneficial use of their own land.
Is it any wonder nobody wants to try doing business here?
