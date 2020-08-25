Last week State Auditor Doug Hoffer released a report that said health care spending increased in Vermont 167 percent from 2000 to 2018. He said Vermonters spend $9,000 a year for their care, almost $2,000 more than the national average. He said costs have risen, unabated, since the Green Mountain Care Board was created in 2013. That’s notable because the entire reason the GMCB exists is to bend the cost curve - a feat it has yet to achieve a single time since inception.

In other news, this week we published a report that said the local and state labor force continues to decline.

