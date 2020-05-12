Yesterday Donald Trump stood in the Rose Garden, in front of a giant banner that said “America Leads The World in Testing,” and delivered the same message to the assembled press corps. It’s a tortured claim, made by a man who the Washington Post says made 18,000 false or misleading claims as President.

But to a huge swath of Americans, specifically those who don’t trust the “mainstream media”, the mission accomplished sign will likely resonate.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.