Over the past week, we’ve enjoyed reporting on people’s vast and varies achievements in improving our community.
Playoff season is upon us in local high school athletics and several teams advanced with victories in the past week:
Clutch shooting by Hayden Wilkins helped the St. Johnsbury Academy girls basketball team beat Rutland on Monday to advance to last night’s title game against against CVU.
The Blue Mountain Union girls basketball team beat Leland and Gray on Wednesday to advance to the championship game against West Rutland.
The Kingdom Blades are playing in the Div. II semifinals today against Burr and Burton after skating past Rice in a shutout victory on Wednesday.
Girls basketball players from Colebrook and Groveton will compete today in the Div. IV championship game after each overcame their semifinal challenge on Wednesday. Colebrook beat Woodsville in hard-fought contest 39-37, and Groveton won 34-26 over Newmarket.
The third-seeded Danville boys basketball team plays Twinfield today in a Div. IV quarterfinal contest after beating West Rutland this week.
The North Country Falcons girls basketball team continued its perfect season through a Div. II semifinal game against Harwood on Monday. They play in the title game today.
The Hazen Union girls basketball team beat Oxbow last Saturday for a its first trip to the Div. III final four since 2018.
The boys basketball team from Woodsville has a chance to three-peat as Div. IV champs thanks to their semifinal win over Littleton on Monday. They play today for the championship against Holy Family.
The St. Johnsbury Academy girls and boys ski teams qualified for the state competition next week after performing well in the alpine Northern Districts.
The BMU boys, as a fifth seed in Div. IV, beat Williamstown this week to advance to the quarter-final game last night.
Two Lyndon Area Youth Hockey Association teams are playing in the state championship finals this weekend. LAYHA’s 12U Tier 4 team advanced through a double elimination play-down tournament held at St. Albans Feb. 17-19. The 14U team advanced through their double-elimination play-down tournament held at Northshire Feb. 17-19 and Woodstock on Feb. 26.
In the Vermont wrestling championship in Vergennes last Saturday, St. Johnsbury Academy grapplers Ozzy Alsaid and Sanat Amantayev each picked up third-place finishes. Fellow Hilltoppers Hannah Keithan (fourth, 106) and Austin Strang (fifth, 120) turned in strong performances as well. Lyndon’s Karter Morey was fifth in the 126-pound weight class.
In Staten Island, N.Y., St. J sophomore Andrew Thornton-Sherman lowered the fastest time ever run for 800 meters by a Vermont high school athlete (1:54.93) to take second place at the Ocean Breeze Elite Invitational at the Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex last Saturday.
Local author Beth Kanell will open the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute series of lectures on March 9. Her presentation is called “The Changing World of American Historical Fiction.” To register go to: learn.uvm.edu/olli/stj or call 802-656-5817.
After serving more than 40 years, Wanda Grant is leaving her post as Kirby Town Clerk. The front of Kirby’s town report features Grant as an honor for her years of dedicated service.
Former Academy standout basketball player Sadie Stetson is playing at a high level for American University after overcoming injuries.
WREN in Bethlehem, N.H. is opening their latest exhibit today at their gallery on Main Street. The show is called “Women in Print: Four Printmakers.”
Several local 4-H participants performed well at a Dairy Quiz Bowl held in Orleans on Feb. 25.
Mass timbers to construct the new Fairbanks Museum science annex arrived Tuesday. The Tang Science Annex will be Vermont’s demonstration mass timber building.
Lyndon officials approved $100,000 of American Rescue Plan Act funds to be used in the development of the Sanborn Covered Bridge Park project.
The next show at the Satellite Gallery in Lyndonville opened this week. It’s called “Story-Board” and features artists Cheryl Betz and Janet Van Fleet. The gallery is open Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday, noon-4. An artist opening party will be open held Sunday, March 12, from 5 to 7 p.m.
Jeremie and Corinne Preston of Holland, Vt., announced the birth of their son, Elijah Jeremiah Preston, at 4:27 p.m. on Feb. 22, 2023 at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital.
A Valentine’s baby was born at NVRH. Salem Joel Dopp entered the world at 10:48 a.m. on Feb. 14, 2023. He is the first child of Ambre Conley and Jacob Dopp of St. Johnsbury.
Littleton Fire Rescue welcomed a new chief, Chad Miller. He follows Michael McQuillen, who took a new fire chief position in Massachusetts. Miller has been with the Littleton department since 2016.
A concert to be performed at South Church Hall on the campus of St. Johnsbury Academy on March 11 will benefit Ukrainians displaced by war who are sheltered in the Agape House of Mercy in Derby.
New technology in parking meters is available in Littleton. ParkMobile allows motorists parking their vehicles to pay for parking straight from their phone, without coins or a park card.
Members of the Irasburg Selectboard announced plans for the resumption of the town’s traditional “Soup Up” Town Meeting supper to be held on Tuesday, March 7, at 5 p.m., just before Town Meeting gets underway at 6 p.m. There is no charge for the supper.
The annual Northeast Kingdom College Fair for high school students and parents will be held on Monday, April 3 on the Northern Vermont University–Lyndon campus. It’s the first time that this event has been held since 2019.
Woodsville High School students held a food drive during which students donated over $1,200 in food and money.
During a Feb. 21 basketball game held during Winter Carnival Week at the St. Johnsbury School, Izaiah Christie (center), an eighth-grade student who will be graduating this spring, was cheered on by his father, Ben Christie (at left), a member of the SJS junior high graduating Class of 1995, and his grandfather, Frank Christie, a member of the St. Johnsbury Trade School Class of 1969.
Lyndon Institute is sponsoring a a career and apprenticeship fair in April.
St. Johnsbury Academy’s Model United Nations club traveled to Boston recently for a Model UN conference hosted by students at MIT.
The director of Northeast Kingdom Human Services shared with members of the House Health committee about a plan to create a mental health treatment center in the Northeast Kingdom.
Cabot Creamery’s Habanero and Pepper Jack cheeses won first and second place in the spicy snack category at the 2023 Scovie Awards in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Littleton Public Library recently received $6,150 from the Bernice Clay Fund for Lifelong Learning as part of the Library Technology Grant program through the NH Charitable Foundation.
The Lown Institute Hospital Index has ranked Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital (NVRH) number one in the state - and in the top 15 percent nationally - for community benefits.
Weeks Medical Center has partnered with Lancaster’s Emergency Medical Services (EMS) paramedics to return patient home visits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.