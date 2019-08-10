Over the past week we’ve enjoyed reporting on the vast and varied achievements of local people improving our community.
Just one year after opening, the new Mt. Royal Academy North in Lancaster, N.H., the first Catholic school north of the Notch in many years, is expanding.
Local men Ed “Midge” Rosebrook, Bruce Beaurivage, and Paul Bellefeuille were honored at the 14th annual Vintage Snowmobile Club of America’s national show.
Vermont State Police Sgt. Hugh O’Donnell was promoted to lieutenant/station commander at the St. Johnsbury Barracks.
Barnet School welcomes new principal Dr. Luisa Benedettini Millington, originally from Rome, Italy.
Northeast Kingdom Learning Services celebrated 58 graduates from their Vermont High School Completion Program class of 2019.
Former St. Johnsbury Academy standout Dage Minors placed 11th in the 1,500 meter finals at the Pan American Games in Lima, Peru.
The Colors of the Kingdom parade will feature a local marching band for the first time in years thanks to a donation.
Local rescuers found two missing people with dementia over the span of two days in the North Country.
The Academy HALO program served free lunch to the community from the Hilltopper Restaurant in St. Johnsbury.
John Percey, an Air Force veteran and resident of Lancaster, raised nearly $1,700 during the fifth annual “31 Miles for 31 Heroes” walk from Lancaster to Stratford Hollow.
Newport City first responders saved a building on Prospect Street.
East Burke’s Naia Tower-Pierce finished ninth at the Youth Skyrunning World Championships held last weekend in Fonte Cerreto, L’Aquila, Italy.
St. Johnsbury native and 2004 SJA grad Hillary Gerardi finished third in the Tromso Skyrace. It was the 11th race of the 2019 Migu Run Skyrunner World Series. Gerardi set a course record last year at Tromso.
Belfast’s Réalta and the Two Tones will play Dog Mountain Sunday for the Levitt AMP free concert series.
Littleton rolled out its fire-based Emergency Medical Services pilot program.
The Connecticut Valley North Little League All Stars represented Vermont heroically at the New England Regional Championship Tournament before being ousted by a terrible bracket.
Cooper William Hodgdon and Allison Carol Ann Blakeney were born.
Kingdom Trail Association (KTA) and the Riverside School are teaming up to offer the second annual walk-run-bike-a-thon fundraiser for all Northeast Kingdom schools.
A new state highway maintenance shed and separate salt shed are being built in Lisbon, a $3.45 million investment by the New Hampshire Department of Transportation to make operations more efficient and improve response times.
The Northwoods Stewardship Center, with support from the Northeast Kingdom Collaborative, will host the “Northeast Kingdom Leadership Institute” between November and next April to help locals become better leaders.
The St. Johnsbury Recreation track and field program hit a milestone with its fifth straight championship in the Vermont Youth Track and Field Championships. Andrew Thornton-Sherman led the way, winning (and setting records) in all three of his events. The records he broke were set by local track titans Riley Fenoff, Ian Clough and Dallas Leach. St. Johnsbury’s AJ Harden also won three events at the 7-8 level. Other local gold medalists were: Joel Thorton-Sherman, Peter Searls, Daniel Carter, Luke Bostic, Casey Kendall, Lola Ide, Kaia Anderson, Skye Leblanc, Isabella Butler, Maddison Maskell, Greta Nolan, and Morgan Shaffer.
Thanks to prompt CPR from his wife, Deborah, and quick response from rescuers, 47-year-old DJ Rousseau survived what otherwise would have been a deadly heart attack in his home.
A healthy Future Farmers of America club has resprung at Lyndon Institute after a decades-long hiatus.
St. Johnsbury Academy star receiver Renwick Smith represented the region in the annual Shrine Bowl.
NEK Women Lead, a networking group for mission-driven women in the Northeast Kingdom, is open for enrollment.
We congratulate and thank them all … both for their efforts and for allowing us the privilege of sharing their great news.
