Over the past week, we’ve enjoyed reporting on the vast and varied achievements of local people improving our community.
Danville got grants for $80,000 to further the town’s plans for an improved recycling center at the town garage and help with projects at the Brainerd Memorial Library.
Bingo is returning across the region.
Littleton is mapping its parking lots to help people looking for a space.
North Country Hospital welcomed Dr. Jennifer Menon who is now taking patients at North Country Pediatrics.
North Country standout Korey Champney will represent Vermont in the Make-A-Wish Twin State Hockey Classic this weekend.
Northern Vermont University-Lyndon senior men’s tennis and men’s basketball player Neal Mulligan has been nominated for the North Atlantic Conference Man of the Year award.
Dylan Miller, Trevor Lussier, Shane Stevens, Gabe Gardner, Logan Ingalls, Cam Berry, Jackson Kingsbury, Bryce Gunn, Whit Steen, Jack Young, David Piers, and James Sanborn were voted to the All-Capital Baseball team by league coaches.
St. Johnsbury Academy’s Tyler Holm and Will Fowler were voted to the All-Metro Baseball team by league coaches.
The Charles M. and Hanna H. Gray Gallery at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital opened “THRU MY LENS,” a new display by photographer Tim Carpenter.
North Country Pride held its first visibility event, with more such events planned for the future.
The Woodsville board of selectmen voted to proceed with plans for a wireless internet network in the heart of the precinct.
StJ Art on the Street announced its new summer show featuring the work of several Vermont artists in storefront, sidewalk, and indoor galleries along Railroad Street and Eastern Avenue.
The Heliand Consort returns to the York Street Meeting House next week.
Weeks Memorial Library is sponsoring a showing of ‘My Dog Skip’ at the Rialto Theatre this morning to benefit Riverside Rescue.
Kara Cronin and Derek Willson are engaged.
RINK, Inc. (Rescue Ice Hockey In The Northeast Kingdom) formed to get Fenton Chester Ice Arena back online.
Chase Wilder Mallett and Evelyn Rose Blodgett were born.
The Walden Home Demonstration group has been meeting every second Wednesday of the month since 1946 and gathered recently for a meeting to commemorate their 75th year.
Local startup Zion Growers, founded by Travis Samuels and Brandon Mcfarlane, won the top prize and $15,000 at LaunchVT’s Demo Night - a celebration of entrepreneurship.
St. Johnsbury Academy alum and Tufts sophomore Lia Rotti was named All-American by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association.
A number of local players (Tyler Wells, Brady Perron, Jake Choiniere, Brandon Brunell, Jared Cushing, T.J. Santaw, Keith Herman, Shea McCaffrey, Parker Perron, Patrick Greenan) are among 80 Vermont baseball players currently on collegiate rosters.
Teams from St. Johnsbury, Lyndon and Hardwick played this week for the NEK regular season Babe Ruth (13-15) championship. Reaching the title game was the top-seeded Lyndon Indians and second-seeded St. Johnsbury Athletics.
St. Johnsbury Academy is adding turf and lights to Fairbanks Field.
Kingdom East is set to launch an ambitious summer program for local students.
Catamount Arts released the long-awaited line-up for the 2021 Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series.
The Cobleigh Public Library hosted “Pet Portraits” in Bandstand Park.
Long-time Walden School Principal Liz Benoit is stepping down from her post and her replacement, Anthony Fontana, is stepping up.
StoneCrest Properties donated new bleachers to the Lyndon Youth Baseball and Softball League in memory of Renee Parker’s beloved son, Carter.
DCI Furniture, one of the area’s larger employers, has been awarded three grants for a renewable energy steam boiler system.
Vermont’s Elle Purrier St. Pierre punched her ticket to Tokyo by winning all three heats of the 1,500 at the Olympic Trials in Oregon.
St. Johnsbury Academy’s Polly Currier and coach Tom Forster competed in the Girls Lacrosse Twin State Byrne Cup. Currier scored a goal and had an assist.
Nathan Rossetti, 34, of Lyndonville, placed second in the Basin Harbor 5K.
Woodsville High School’s Jobs for America’s Graduates members recently won first place, from entries throughout New Hampshire’s JAG programs, for their community service project (Pantry Pack Program)for the second year in a row.
Zoe Young, of West Glover, won a Yankee Farm Credit scholarship.
The Old Stone House Museum held a grand Juneteenth celebration.
Dog Mountain held a Founders Celebration Dog Party.
Children’s book author David Martin was a presenter at the first of three events in the Newark Little Free Library’s newly-launched Local Lit Summer Series. He also presented longtime Bagel Depot owners with a dragon poster inspired during a visit to the eatery.
Glover’s Lindsay Knowlton won the 2021 Vermont Writers’ Prize for poetry.
Rebecca Metcalf and Bruce Grover found a fawn wandering along Interstate 93, where its mother was believed killed in an accident earlier in the week. They took it to the Littleton Fire Department where it was cared for until New Hampshire Fish and Game came to take it to a wildlife sanctuary in Glen.
Powers Park in Lyndonville will host free, twice-weekly, round-robin pickleball sessions on Saturdays and Mondays this summer.
Nursing homes are expanding visitation plans.
Ready…Set…Grow Childcare was recently selected to receive $35,161.60 in funding from the Summer Matters for All Grant program.
In-person meetings resumed in Lyndon.
Brendan Walsh, of Waltham, Mass., passed through our region on his NE6 challenge to raise money and awareness for Alzheimer’s. In less than six days Walsh was planning to hike to the summits of all six New England states while biking from mountain to mountain.
Three Licensed Nursing Assistants (Michael O’Dell, Sam Monfette and Wendy Jones) from the Medical/Surgical/Pediatric department at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital passed the Certified Hospice and Palliative Nursing Assistant examination.
Hunger Free Vermont recently announced Alida Farrell as a cochair of the Hunger Council of the Northeast Kingdom.
The St. Johnsbury Moose Lodge #1779 voted Bob Theriault as new administrator to help revitalize the lodge located at 2388 Portland Street.
North Country Hospital’s Scholarship Review Committee selected longtime nurse, Abby Provost, to receive a $2,000 continuing education scholarship from the Sheryl M. (Washburn) and Buddy L. Carter Nursing Scholarship Fund.
Lyndon Institute’s Kelleigh Simpson was named Gatorade’s 2021 Vermont Softball Player of the Year.
WMR’s Lexus McIntosh, Nicole Gross and Alyssa Fryman were selected to N.H. DIII All-State softball teams by coaches statewide.
The Angel Dog Steeple was restored at Dog Mountain.
The life and art of Jenny Green are being celebrated in a joyous retrospective, “Celebrating Jenny,” at Northeast Kingdom Artisans Guild’s Back Room.
Caledonia County 4-H had a strong showing at 4-H State Day, with 11 4-H’ers from four local families participating in the virtual event this year. Showcasing their talents were: Kaila and Lily Call, of Waterford; Cosimo and Wisteria Franklin, of Wheelock; Lincoln, Gabriel and Morgan Michaud, of East Hardwick; and Abby, Andy, Nick and Luke McReynolds.
We congratulate and thank them all … both for their efforts and for allowing us the privilege of sharing their great news.
