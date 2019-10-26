Over the past week we’ve enjoyed reporting on the vast and varied achievements of local people improving our community.
Tracy Zschau of the Vermont Land Trust was honored for her conservation and leadership.
New urgent care clinic ConvenientMD and North Country Healthcare have formed a partnership.
Newly elected 11th Bishop of Vermont Sharon MacVean-Brown will make a pastoral visit to St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in St. Johnsbury tomorrow.
Preparations are underway for the 35th annual Catamount Arts Benefit Auction, scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 9, in St. Johnsbury.
The LI boys soccer program netted its first playoff victory in 16 years.
Dane Buckingham (LI), Marquis Rolle (LI), Todd Krol-Corliss (LHS), Olivia Corrigan (LHS), Jasmine Brown (LHS), Jacqueline Maker (LHS), Sophie Haugwitz (NCU), Grace Giroux (NCU), Hailey Pothier (NCU), Konrad Tillman (SJA), Asom Hayman-Jones (SJA), Alejandro de Cardenas (LI), Kolby Nelson (BMU), Will Lopus (Lisbon), Leah Krull (WHS), Megan Nelson (WMR), Alyssa Fryman (WMR), Elizabeth Mastroianni-Douglass (SJA), Alexis Duranleau (SJA), Josh Ottoni (BMU), Trucker Sulham (BMU), Cam Burt (WHS), Corey Bemis (WHS), Mike Langmaid (Lisbon), Trey Alercio (SJA), David Hutchison (SJA), Wilder Hudson (SJA), Hunter Palmieri (SJA), Nick Guckin (SJA), Evan Thornton-Sherman (SJA), Cody Davison (HU), Lauryn Alley (BMU), Spenser Stevens (LHS) were all named Daily Top Performers by our sports staff.
Bethlehem Elementary School Bryan Smith received the Presidential Award for Teaching Excellence in Mathematics and Science.
Six candidates seeking the office of Caledonia County State’s Attorney presented themselves to delegates from the county Republican committee. The chosen one will succeed Lisa Warren who is ascending to the Vermont Judiciary.
The LRH Auxiliary held its 142nd Annual Membership Meeting at the home of Dr. Richard and Sandy Monroe.
Hazen’s Cody Davison and Lyndon Institute’s Olivia Matteis were chosen Hoagie’s Athletes of the Week by our sports staff.
Catamount Arts is presenting the area’s first-ever Highland Games this weekend with over 20 events planned in St. Johnsbury.
A North Country Youth Chorus started yesterday at Catamount Arts under the direction of Lewis Botelho-Gomes, who recently moved to the area to teach the EPIC Music program.
Ramona Letourneau is busily volunteering her time to coordinating Co-op Christmas - a program that provides holiday gifts to area young people, elderly, and disabled in need.
Legendary local football fans Butch Forget and Malcolm Davis, Jr. were honored at “The Game” by LI athletic director Eric Berry for their timeless commitment to local sports.
Esther Brown and Adam Hodges-LeClaire got married.
Michael Alexander Britch and Junior Lee Fisher were born.
Ray Hauver split the uprights during the $1,000 halftime kick at “The Game,” sponsored every year by All Around Power. Hauver promptly donated his $500 winnings to the SJA and LI athletic programs.
St. Johnsbury Rotarian Jamie Milne became Governor of Rotary District 7850.
Secretary of State Jim Condos announced his 2019 Transparency Tour with a St. Johnsbury stop planned for Nov. 20 at the Athenaeum.
Burke Mountain Academy was awarded a grant by the Killington World Cup Foundation.
A time capsule from 1893 was unearthed during a relocation of the St. Matthew’s Chapel in Sugar Hill. Inside were coins, a newspaper clipping, and a prayer book.
Over 50 youth soccer teams competed in the annual Halloween Cup tournament at Dow Park in Franconia.
Kingdom All Star Liza Morse made a musical appearance with platinum-selling Pink Martini at Fuller Hall.
Hundreds turned out for “The Game” at Lyndon Institute.
Evan Thornton-Sherman won the NVAC Mountain Division Cross-Country Championship.
Family and friends gathered to honor National Guard Spc. Alan Burgess on the 15th anniversary of his tragic death in Iraq.
North Country Union junior Ashlyn VonHeeder created her own fundraiser, selling pumpkins to raise money for the Pope Memorial Frontier Animal Shelter.
Austin Wheeler, Toby Ham, Colin Cornell, Tristan Lefebvre, Kaylee McCaffrey, Olivia Hudson, Duncan D’Olimpio, Selina Boucher, Trevor Bassett, Haley Ott, Caitlin Taylor, and Emma Renaudette were all named to the Lyndon Institute Homecoming Court.
Pashion Knowles, Patrick Fox, Josie Moulton, Leo Desrochers, Asom Hayman- Jones, and Kathleen Fogarty were elected to the St. Johnsbury Academy Homecoming Court.
The Coos County Drug Court held its first ever commencement.
Jacob Urban received the Faculty and Staff Recognition Award during Homecoming at Northern Vermont University’s Lyndon campus. Wayne Hamilton received the Faculty and Staff Recognition Award.
North Country Hospital earned 2019 CHIME HealthCare’s Most Wired recognition for the fourth consecutive year. NCH is the only Vermont facility to receive this award.
Almost every single community in our readership area is planning big Halloween festivities in the coming week.
We congratulate and thank them all … both for their efforts and for allowing us the privilege of sharing their great news.
