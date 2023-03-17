Over the past week, we’ve enjoyed reporting on people’s vast and varied achievements in improving our community.
Kerry Morency, from Team Challenger of Littleton, earned three gold medals in cross-country skiing while competing in the Special Olympics of New Hampshire Winter Games at Waterville Valley.
Consolidated Communications is considering expanding high-speed broadband to more than 600 homes in Bethlehem.
St. Johnsbury Academy’s Hayden Wilkins was named Metro Girls Basketball Division I player of the year, while third-year SJA coach Jade Huntington was dubbed the league’s top coach. Teammates Kaia Anderson and Cassidy Kittredge were also honored.
The downtown Maple Festival is returning to St. Johnsbury after a three-year hiatus.
The St. Johnsbury Players’ production of “The Country Wife,” canceled due to weather earlier this month, is now rescheduled for March 24, 25, and 26 at St. Johnsbury Academy’s Fuller Hall.
A Tillotson North Country Foundation grant will enable the Connecticut River Artisan Group to sponsor an artist in residence this summer.
Catamount Arts is hosting Marino LIVE Comedy at the ArtPort tonight (Saturday).
The Littleton Select Board agreed to a 90-day Emergency Medical Services ambulance service contract extension with Franconia.
The NEK Council on Aging will participate in the 21st Annual March for Meals – a month-long, nationwide celebration of Meal on Wheels and elderly neighbors who rely on this essential service to remain healthy and independent at home.
This week the St. Johnsbury Osher Lifelong Learning Institute presents a talk titled “The Making of West Danville Vermont, Then and Now, 1781-2021” by Patty Houghton Conly and Jane Bolton Dimick Brown.
The St. Johnsbury Distillery hosted a St. Patrick’s Day Party.
Governor Scott announced the first wave of Community Recovery and Revitalization Program awards, including over $2.25 million to support local projects.
Rev. Linda Moore launched a support group for people dealing with the loss of a pet.
Maverick Daniel Komisarek was born.
Profile’s Josh Robie (26.9 ppg) and Hazen’s Caitlyn Davison (21 ppg) were the 2022-2023 basketball season scoring leaders.
North Country’s Cooper Brueck was named the Lake Division player of the year, while first-year coach Jeremiah Melhuish was tabbed coach of the year. Also honored were Brayden Pepin, Jorden Driver, and Haidin Chilafoux.
The ‘Godfather of Vermont Health Centers,’ David Reynolds, is returning to U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders’ staff to support the senator’s chairmanship of the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP) Committee.
Littleton was crowned back-to-back Division III winter spirit state champions at Pinkerton Academy.
Lake Region senior guard Sakoya Sweeney was named Capital player of the year for a second straight winter. Also honored were Brooke’lyn Robinson (LI), and Delaney Raymond (LI).
Nine Northern Vermont University–Lyndon Upward Bound students joined students from the NVU-Johnson and Lyndon Institute Upward Bound programs for a two-day trip to Boston, Mass. Students attended Northeastern University and Boston University tours and saw Hamilton on Broadway.
LI’s Natalie Webster was chosen as a Vermont Educational Opportunity Programs Scholarship finalist.
Woodsville’s Wiktoria Wawrzyniak competed in the New Hampshire Poetry Out Loud State Championship at the Statehouse.
Kingdom East School District and Burke Town School officials honored longtime school board member Tony DeMasi.
Littleton police officers, firefighters, and rescuers took the annual Partridge Plunge and raised over $15,000 for N.H. Special Olympics.
Peacham herbalist and entrepreneur Wendy Mackenzie won international skincare awards for her line of natural body care products.
Jesse Holden completed his NEK Endurance event that raised money for, and was hosted by Lyndon Outing Club.
The St. Johnsbury Academy foursome of Andrew Bugbee, Jaden Beardsley, Gerardo Fernandez, and Andrew Thornton-Sherman blazed to fifth in the sprint medley relay championship event at the New Balance Nationals indoor track and field meet. It earned the foursome its second “All-American” finish for the year. The Hilltoppers’ time was the fastest ever run by a Vermont high school team, indoors or outdoors.
The Hazen and North Country boys’ basketball teams, and the Kingdom Blades girls’ hockey team, all competed for State Championships.
Burke Mountain Academy alum Mikaela Shiffrin became the greatest ski racer ever with her 87th World Cup victory.
Northeast Kingdom Human Services hired Chani Jain and Julie Riffon-Keith for the Community Behavioral Health Clinic-Planning, Development, and Implementation Project.
Students at The Riverside School are performing ‘The Lion King’ at LI this weekend.
The St. Johnsbury-based Kingdom All Stars will open for the legendary Vermont rock band “8084” at the Vermont Maple Festival in St. Albans in April.
We congratulate and thank them all … both for their efforts and allowing us to share their great news.
