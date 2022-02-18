Over the past week, we’ve enjoyed reporting on the vast and varied achievements of local people improving our community.
Vermont State Police quickly recovered a stolen Caledonian-Record vehicle in Orleans.
Governor Phil Scott, the Agency of Commerce and Community Development, the City of Newport and the Northern Vermont Development Authority announced $1.5 million in grant funding to support initiatives in Newport City.
Catamount Arts is hosting a special Circus Smirkus show at Catamount ArtPort, Friday, Feb. 25. The show will be performed by professional circus artists alongside students from the community who enrolled in the Circus winter camp.
Satellite Gallery, 77 Depot St., is aglow this month with the work of 22 artists whose photography, sculpture, collages and lanterns make use of light in a myriad of magical ways.
CP Presents will welcome Valerie Simpson to St. Johnsbury Academy’s Fuller Hall, Feb. 21 at 7 p.m. in “A Tribute to Aretha Franklin: The Queen of Soul,” hosted by Catamount Arts.
“Chuck Trotsky 2022: Technologia Informatio” is an imaginative exhibit on display from March 4 through April 16 at the Northeast Kingdom Artisans Guild’s Back Room Gallery.
Local swimmers turned in strong performances at the 2022 New England Regional Championships at the Upper Valley Aquatics Center. Kaiya Billig, Selin Kilic and Patrick Tester all earned individual titles.
The Profile girls alpine ski team won its fifth DIV N.H. State Championship.
Dillon Brigham, Andrew Joncas, Tyler Rivard, Avery Hazelton, Tyler Hicks, Dino Boissennault, Troy Boissennault, Jack Price, Adam Bell, Coen Mullins, Kaitlyn Clark, Sara Brown, Kendal Clark, Sakoya Sweeney, Sabine Brueck, Jordan Alley, Felicity Sulham, Keegan Tillotson, Kyra Nelson, Eliza Wagstaff, Brooke’lyn Robinson, Kadienne Whitcomb, Clara Bertran, Cam Tenney-Burt, Landon Kingsbury, Elijah Flocke, Lucas Puskus, Ronnie Tucker, Ryder Busto, Camden Ignjatovic, Karson Clark, Cayde Micknak, Cooper Brueck, Emily Schafermeyer, Fritz Hauser, Mya Brown, Maddie Koehler, Kaitlin Clark, Jeff Santo, Carmichael Osorio, Mike Hampson, Lauren Joy, Clara Bertran, Alvaro Bertran-Bravo, Emma Stepniak, Marissa Kenison, Ariana Lord, Chris Corliss, Ben Wheelock, Evan Dennis, Avery Woodburn, Laci Potter, Zoe Crocker, Jeff Santo, Kayden Hoskins, Fritz Hauser, Cole Banks, Austin Giroux, Cassidy Kittredge, Hayden Wilkins, Maya Auger, Alyssa Butler, Cora Nadeau, Mackenzie Kingsbury, Brooke-Lynne Choiniere, Reese Petit, Courtney Lewis, Lizzy Jones, Anna Cushing, Zoe Glentz Brush, Isabelle Priest, Laci Potter, Lauren Joy, Sakoya Sweeney, Kaitlyn Clark, Dominic Otero, Dylan Colby and Josh Robie were all named Daily Top Performers by our sports staff.
With an acknowledgment that there’s room for improvement, NVRH was among the best hospitals in the state for patient wait times in a study.
Craftsbury residents Rich Mathez and Bob Griffiths were key among countless local volunteers who helped restore a community bell in Hardwick that honors the memory of beloved Finn Rooney.
The New Hampshire Community Development Finance Authority awarded the Town of Lancaster $155,500 in state tax credits to support improvements at Colonel Town Playground.
Susan Dunklee completed her historic, record-setting Olympic career.
The Profile boys alpine ski team won the DIV N.H. State Championship.
With support from mom Kinsley, 4-year-old Lucien Sicard created 200 handmade cards to help spread love, and raise funds for his school’s end-of-the-year field trip and equipment for the playground.
The Northeast Kingdom Chamber of Commerce will hold its second legislative update of the year, by Zoom, on Monday, Feb. 28.
NEK Audubon seeks scholarship applicants, ages 10-15, to attend a one-week or two-week summer session at the Acadia Institute of Oceanography in Seal Harbor, Maine.
Beatrix Mae Maleski was born.
65 athletes took part in a 6-Hour Uphill Bonanza at the Lyndon Outing Club and raised approximately $3,000 for the ski hill.
Vermont State College Trustees agreed to freeze tuition and fees for next year.
Taylor Coppenrath and Stan Dunklee were inducted into the 2022 Vermont Sports Hall of Fame.
A major development at the Adair Country Inn is moving forward.
New Kingdom Community Services board members are committed to continuing the food shelf at Steeple Place after a recent shutdown scare.
Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital celebrated its 50th year.
The Vermont Department of Housing and Community Development awarded $20,000 to Irasburg to address accessibility issues of the town’s Leach Public Library.
The LAYHA Bantams advanced to the Vermont State Championship game.
Woodsville’s Elijah Flocke and Lake Region’s Maya Auger were voted Athletes of the Week by readers and local sports fans. Also nominated were Colby Garey-Wright, Austin Giroux, Carter Hill, Josh Robie, Emma Renaudette, Kaiya Billig and Ariana Lord.
The Northeast Kingdom Waste Management District and Lyndon reached an agreement.
The Sunshine Squad at the St. Johnsbury School is busily spreading joy through random acts of kindness throughout the community.
The LAYHA Squirts hosted the quarterfinal hockey tournament and advanced to the state semifinal round.
Local schoolchildren, daycare centers, senior volunteers, Girl Scouts and many more showered seniors with Valentines through the Northeast Kingdom Council on Aging.
The North Country Chorus has begun its spring season, and new singers are welcome to join through Feb 22.
The St. Johnsbury Community Hub launched “Operation Appreciation,” an effort to recognize community members who are making positive impacts in the region.
Woodsville Savings hired Valerie DiLorenzo as human resources officer.
We congratulate and thank them all … both for their efforts and for allowing us the privilege of sharing their great news.
