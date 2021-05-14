Over the past week we’ve enjoyed reporting on the vast and varied achievements of local people improving our community.
Willamina Kantrowitz, an 8th grader at Thaddeus Stevens School, was the top Google Doodler in Vermont and competed for best-in-nation.
Burke native Teresa Randall was promoted to Captain for the Vermont State Police, becoming just the third woman to attain the rank.
Andrew Hoang was named Valedictorian at Blue Mountain Union. Lexey Drown earned the Salutatorian honor.
Jessica Roy, of Barnet, was chosen as School Board Chair for the Caledonia Cooperative School District.
Riley’s Fish Shack donated all proceeds from chocolate shake sales to Kingdom Animal Shelter in Brennan Stillson’s memory.
North Country Pride, a two-year-old organization dedicated to diversity and equality, recently received its official 501C3 non-profit designation.
Catamount Arts is selling summer raffle tickets.
Tyler Hicks, Karter Deming, Evan Thornton-Sherman, Gabriel Hatch, Myles Thornton-Sherman, Hazel Fay, Hannah Angell, Elizabeth Jones, Isabella Bostic, Carson Rancourt, Whit Steen, Trevor Lussier, Cam Berry, Polly Currier, Maren Nitsche, Cassidy Kittredge, Hollis Munson, Owen Murray, Evan Dennis, Maggie Anderson, Miwa Ozawa, Lyle Rooney, Ethan Shopland, Mariah Bacon, Mayah Ingalls, Shane Stevens, David Piers, Connor Ullrich, Johnny Piers, Jack Boudreault, Jackson Horne, Blake Fillion, JP Perez, Josh Finkle, Alexis Sellers, Serena Devlin, Mya Brown, Anzley Crafts, Taylor Menard, Mariah Bacon, Jessica Riley, Mackenzie Kingsbury, Emily Prest, Shane Stevens, Gabe Gardner, Chris Corliss, Karter Deming, Jaydin Royer, Kelleigh Simpson, Clara Andre, Brydie Barton, Korey Champney, Mikayla Richardson, Jordan Alley, Dylan Miller, Carsen McQuade, Carson Smires, Lizzy Jones, Grady Millen, Emma Newland, Will Fowler, Kyara Rutledge, Taylor Farnsworth, Hailey Pothier, Jenna Laramie, Kyrsten Lathe, Logan Ingalls, Colby Lafleur, Carlie Beliveau, Avery Withers, Colleen Flinn, Luke Dudas, Anna McIntyre, and Mackenzie Griswold were named Daily Top Performers by our sports staff.
Troy Wunderle, Holly Furlone and Jason Tors were featured in Paul Hayes’ continuing Creatives & COVID artist series.
Codi Smith, Victoria Valentine, Luc Parrett, Lea Crompton, Christopher Chichester, David Pasiak, James Salvas, Hailey Demers, Shelby Benton, Mackenzie Rametta, Yasmin Molina, Karley Cordwell, Rachel Palladino, Kenan Hajdarevic, Zach Falkenburg, Aiden Trapani, Victoria Valentine, Cooper Whitehouse, Quinlan Peer, Gracie Ducker, Doug Steele and Codi Smith were honored at the NVU-Lyndon annual Athletic Awards Celebration.
The St. Johnsbury Armory project has been awarded a $500,000 grant from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
Constance Hammer and Luke Young-Xu were named co-valedictorians at St. Johnsbury Academy. Nelson Eaton was named salutatorian.
Dick Hamilton, the driving force behind the Old Man of the Mountain Memorial and trailblazing tourism advocate for the White Mountains, was honored in Franconia Notch.
Abenaki musician Bryan Blanchette will perform live and in-person tonight (May 15) at Catamount ArtPort in the Green Mountain Mall.
An animal rescue in Brownington continues to succeed in its mission to save Poitou donkeys.
The Demolition Derby is returning to the Caledonia County Fair in August.
Danville’s Carlie Beliveau and LI’s Dylan Miller were voted Athletes of the Week by readers.
The Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation recently awarded the Northeast Kingdom Waste Management District a $74,074 grant to fund the district’s hazardous waste collection program and other activities associated with Vermont’s Universal Recycling Law.
Bethlehem Cares, a fledgling philanthropic group, is growing.
Brayden Isham of St. Johnsbury shot his first turkey during Youth Hunting Weekend.
Catamount Arts got a $15,000 grant from the VermontArts Council to support its tunnel vision. Specifically, a rehabilitation of the honking tunnel from the rail trail to downtown.
N.H. State Representative Denny Ruprecht, D-Landaff, graduated from college and was chosen by a national progressive group as a rising young leader.
The St. Johnsbury Select Board is once again returning to in-person meetings.
St. Johnsbury Academy students, Eve Codling, of Bath, N.H., and Audrey Royer, of Sutton, were honored in the school’s Chapel recently for their achievements at the state SkillsUSA competition
The Little Free Pantry — all 49-square-feet of it — opened outside of the Whitefield Public Library this week.
All of our local healthcare providers celebrated National Hospital Week.
St. Johnsbury Academy’s Marcella Milne, Danville’s Kate VoganSchneider and Lake Region’s Mary Lovegrove were all honored by Rep. Peter Welch in the 40th Annual Congressional Art Competition.
St. Johnsbury Academy’s Theodora Montague, Yicheng “Nathan” Shen, Luke Young-Xu, Qingyue “Jenny” Li, and Zelin “Aiden” Chen excelled at the New England Math League competition.
Good weather, music and a lot of riders made for a festive return of the Bike 4 Life Fair in St. Johnsbury.
The Old Stone House Museum & Historic Village is hosting a Virtual Collectors Fair.
Green Mountain Sporting Goods is about to undertake a dramatic expansion at its Irasburg location.
Barnet celebrated zip code day on 05-8-21.
Isabel Bourgeois, a defender from St. Johnsbury Academy, has committed to the NVU-Lyndon women’s lacrosse program for the 2021-22 season.
Members of the Burke Area Chamber of Commerce, local residents, business owners, and a member of the Lyndon Chamber, held a virtual roundtable meeting about summer event planning for the region.
The Caledonia Farmer’s Market started back up in St. Johnsbury.
Wild Child Emporium opened in Lyndonville.
The Franconia Notch Regional Chamber of Commerce hired Scarlett Moberly as Membership Director.
Local author Duncan T. Cullman published a new book, O’ The Happy Pines.
Passumpsic Bank promoted Joyce Schartner, Dawn Shatney, Alycia Vosinek, Kristina McLaughlin, Allison Jackson and Holly Fortin.
We congratulate and thank them all … both for their efforts and for allowing us the privilege of sharing their great news.
