Over the past week we’ve enjoyed reporting on the vast and varied achievements of local people improving our community.
The Colors of the Kingdom Festival is happening today throughout St. Johnsbury.
Hundreds of concerned community members turned out to express their affection for NVU-Lyndon to Vermont State College leadership, who people fear is trying to close the school.
In “Heart of a Warrior,” Paul Hayes chronicles the medical challenges of Lyndon Institute’s Peyton Barlow and the student-athlete’s inspiring efforts to overcome them.
The Orleans County Restorative Justice Center got a grant from Ben & Jerry’s to study the effects of incarcerated parents on their innocent kids.
Tonight the Lyndon State College (LSC) Foundation will honor Skip Pound, a longtime faculty member and retired athletic director.
Friends of Dog Mountain and photographer Bob Jenks will offer free family pet portraits at Dog Mountain’s Stephen Huneck Gallery for the next two Sundays, during the Levitt Amp St. Johnsbury Concert series.
Thanks to the Eames and Tomlinson families, the Littleton Historical Society unveiled an old-time barbershop exhibit at their museum in the Opera House.
In Bethlehem, public safety officials have begun the town-wide 911 marker initiative, which will put a reflective 911 emergency marker on each property in town to better identify homes and their addresses and to improve response times for fire and medical calls.
Catamount Arts has partnered with Quality Mitsubishi and Burke Mountain for this year’s All-Wheel for the Arts car raffle and tickets are now on sale.
Lyndon Institute’s Jasmin Baillargeon and St. Johnsbury Academy’s Hunter Palmieri were named Hoagie’s Athletes of the Week by our sports staff.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) recently recognized Northern Counties Health Care for its outstanding commitment to quality care based on its performance last year.
Northern Vermont University- Lyndon women’s cross country runner Zosia Prince (Sutton) was named the North Atlantic Conference Runner of the Week.
Sadie Bora (LI), Shelby Ruggles (LI), Jackson King (LRU), Cam Burt (WHS), Ava Marshia (DHS), Maren Nitsche (SJA), Christina Veltri (WMR), Jasmin Baillargeon (DHS), Kathleen Fogarty (SJA), Skyler Overton (SJA), Sophia Stark (SJA), Riann Fortin (NCU), Alexis Lefaivre (NCU), Olivia Hudson (LI), Sage Smith (CA), Parker Paradice (LHS), Haleigh Daft (SJA), Hannah Roberts (SJA), Maddie Roy (WHS), Emily Prest (WHS), Sarah Britton (WHS), Konrad Tillman (SJA), Logan Limoges (SJA), Pearl Hudson (SJA), Catherin Wang (SJA), Malik McKinnon (CA), Grace Giroux (LRU), Tia Martinez (LRU), Jackson King (LRU), Tyler Hicks (WMR), Corbin Brueck (NCU), Konrad Tillman (SJA), Jordan Sinclair (DHS), Ian Steele (DHS), Evan Thornton-Sherman (SJA), Olivia Matteis (LI), Conner Maccini (WHS), Leah Krull (WHS), Hunter Palmieri (SJA), Jack Young (NCU), Kevin Lantagne (NCU) were named Daily Top Performers by our sports staff.
Michelle Rapisarda and Joshua Couturier were married.
Mia Monroe Dekle was born.
A local non-profit group called Memphremagog Community Maritime Inc. bought the Northern Star tour boat from the North Country Federal Credit Union.
The St. Johnsbury Select Board rejected a request from the Vermont Department of Corrections to house more sex offenders in the work camp.
Waterford School students celebrated their grandparents with a special breakfast.
St. Johnsbury Distillery moved one step closer to opening after moving one of their stills from Dunc’s Mill in Barnet to their new facility downtown.
Wheelock 4-year-old Dela Stoddard-Mc-Grath made a sign (“Stop! Back up if you’re more than 11’ 9” or 16,000 pounds”) for the Miller’s Run covered bridge cautioning big truck drivers not to smash into it any more. He also got a civics lesson as he navigated the process to have his sign posted.
The third annual Hemp Fest saw 41 exhibitors from around the state and beyond touting the various uses of the cannabis plant on a sunny Saturday at the Burke Mountain Hotel.
Hundreds of locals walked to End Alzheimer’s in St. Johnsbury.
David Richardson, a student at Danville High School, spoke to St. Johnsbury Rotarians about his summer experience at the Rotary Youth Leadership Awards.
Marty Beattie decided not to sell tobacco products anymore from Marty’s First Stop in Danville.
George Sales, owner of Pica Pica Restaurant, is decoupling gratuities from the salaries of his waitstaff to help ensure they earn a better wage.
Local Herbalist Annika McCann is growing her new CBD business in St. Johnsbury, Primal Botanicals.
Jamie Lynn Ward opened Jamie Lynn’s Kitchen in Lisbon.
We congratulate and thank them all … both for their efforts and for allowing us the privilege of sharing their great news.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.