Over the past week, we’ve enjoyed reporting on the vast and varied achievements of local people improving our community.
More than 50 people gathered in Lyndonville to assemble a list of priorities for downtown redevelopment.
The final miles of the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail construction will be finished late this fall with a segment between West Danville and Hardwick wrapping up by Nov. 12, according to testimony given to Sen. Joe Benning’s Institutions Committee.
The winning entries in a St. Johnsbury World Maple Festival syrup tasting contest at the Boxcar & Caboose Bookstore & Cafe included Cedric Alexander, Roger Wood, Paul and Samantha Amey and Greg Vanasse.
The Littleton Select Board unanimously chose the SE Group to provide engineering and architectural services for the first phase of the Riverfront Commons project.
Lake Region’s Sakoya Sweeney was named the 2022 Girls Basketball Player of the Year by our sports staff.
Jay Craven’s Kingdom County Productions has started three weeks of principal photography in Vermont for its newest film, “Lost Nation,” which will tell a multi-racial narrative set in Vermont during the American Revolution.
Craftsbury artist Paul Gruhler is featured from now until May 6 in the Vermont Supreme Court Gallery.
Sakoya Sweeney (LRU), Brooke’Lyn Robinson (LI), Lauren McKee (L), Hayden Wilkins (SJA), Ariana Lord (C), Cora Nadeau (NCU), Jordan Alley (BMU), Kadienne Whitcomb (LI), Mackenzie Kingsbury (W), Caitlyn Davison (H), Morgan Doolan (WMR), and Colleen Flinn (D) were named to the Caledonian-Record 2022 Dream Dozen Girls Basketball Team by our sports staff. Emma Renaudette (LI), Sara Brown (Lisbon), Marissa Kenison (G), Sabine Brueck (NCU), Cassidy Kittredge (SJA), Rylie Cadieux (D) all earned Honorable Mention.
The Lisbon Lions Club is sponsoring the 18th Annual Spring Senior Dinner, free for all senior citizens living in Lisbon, Lyman and Landaff, next Saturday.
Tonight Omega Jade will kick off the first of several free shows scheduled to appear at Catamount ArtPort as part of the Facing the Sunrise Black Performing Arts Series.
Local artist Dennis Goodhue is being featured at the Charles M. and Hanna H. Gray Gallery at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital.
Carroll ‘Buba’ Humphrey, of Island Pond, is heading home after battling COVID in intensive care for six months.
Nigel Manley, general manager of The Rocks Estate in Bethlehem, will be stepping down after three decades as Christmas tree farmer, but will still remain with the Forest Society.
A premier wildlife watching opportunity is taking place as steelhead rainbow trout have started their upstream migration to leap up waterfalls in a spectacular display of determination on their way to their spawning grounds.
Monadnock Health Care and Coos County Family Health Services have signed a letter of intent to collaborate in the provision of medical services to residents of the Colebrook area.
Jacob Nathaniel Hawkins, James Joseph Martinez Mahinay and Ivan Mark Kempton were born.
Woodsville’s Jack Boudreault needed just 54 pitches for a shortened, 9-K, perfect game against Profile. Schoolmates Mackenzie Kingsbury and Mackenzie Griswold combined for a perfect on the softball field.
Nick Stein, a Waterford Elementary School alum and current junior at St. Johnsbury Academy, recently donated a bench he made in Advanced Woodworking with classmates, Colin White and Saige Coons, to his alma mater.
Profile’s Jack Price was named Boys Alpine Skier of the Year by our sports staff.
Jack Boudreault, Mackenzie Kingsbury, Mackenzie Griswold, Tyler Hicks, Avery Tomczyk, Maren Nitsche, Sophia Shippee, Emily Farr, Karter Deming, Robert Breault, Evan Dennis, Kason Blood, John Mahoney, Desiree Mendez, Jaden Thomson, Tyler Rivard and Jas Zendik were all named Daily Top Performers by our sports staff.
University of New Haven junior and former St. J Academy Hilltopper Neva Bostic was named Northeast 10 Conference Field Athlete of the Week for the second time this season.
North Country law enforcement was overwhelmingly successful in their drive to collect ballistic vests to help Ukrainians fighting off the Russian invasion.
West Burke officials are planning to replace their moldy town garage.
The Department of Housing and Community Development awarded $20,068 to the Town of Barnet to support the McIndoes Academy Community Center building renovation planning efforts.
A grant from the Melissa Andrews Trust enabled Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital to purchase a Volara airway clearance system to better meet its patients’ respiratory care needs.
Bethlehem Elementary School, Glover Community School and Hardwick Elementary School received $25,000 CLiF Year of the Book literacy grants.
Nearly 6,400 acres of forest and water resources just north of Squam Lake in central New Hampshire are now protected and will be managed as a working forest while ensuring public recreational access.
Profile’s Sophie Bell was named Girls Alpine Skier of the Year by our sports staff.
Riverside School students supported a variety of local projects through a community service elective.
Five North Country Career Center Mechatronics students (Cayde Micknak, Ryder Richardson, Max Roberts, Alyssa Banuelos and Christopher Dagesse) earned medals at the SkillsUSA Vermont Skills and Leadership Conference.
The Lisbon Education Foundation is providing $37K to send Lisbon students to New York City.
Students in the business classes at Groveton High School have engaged with business partners over the past few weeks, with plans for more opportunities in the near future with Rotobec and Job Corps.
St. Johnsbury Academy seniors, Anneke Beth and Madison Wilson received Gold Medals at the national level for their entries in the 2022 Scholastic Art and Writing Awards.
Small Town Loud, a music festival at the Lancaster Town Hall, returns after a two-year pandemic pause.
St. Johnsbury Academy’s Clara Andre was named Girls Hockey Player of the Year by our sports staff.
Dage Minors, a St. Johnsbury Academy alum, ran to a third-place podium finish in the 1,500 meters in front of a home crowd at the USA Track and Field Bermuda Games.
Vermont State Colleges System member schools will retain their individual mascots.
Barnet officials took another step toward realizing their longheld dream of finding a new home for the town offices.
One act plays by St. Johnsbury Academy playwrights Alice Nelson, Sarah Pennypacker, Madison Wilson, and Cecy Sweeney were chosen for special recognition at the Vermont Young Playwrights’ Festival.
The Tempest Trio will perform tomorrow at South Church Hall, presented by the Northeast Kingdom Classical Series.
St Johnsbury Osher Lifelong Learning Institute presented Dan Swainbank who spoke on his most recent book, “Weighing the Fairbanks Legacy.”
Lyndon Institute’s Nick Matteis was named Girls Hockey Player of the Year by our sports staff.
Heartwood Public Charter School, a new nature and place-based K-8 public charter school, hired Alayna Signorello as head of school.
Mary K. Parent, of St. Johnsbury, was appointed to the board of directors of Union Bank.
Holly Ferris was named the new University of Vermont (UVM) Extension 4-H educator for Caledonia and Lamoille counties.
The Old Stone House Museum & Historic Village was awarded $376,000 in congressionally-directed funding in the federal spending bill.
The Littleton Area Senior Center is the Littleton Food Co-op’s April Partner.
We congratulate and thank them all … both for their efforts and for allowing us the privilege of sharing their great news.
