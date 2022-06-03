Over the past week, we’ve enjoyed reporting on the vast and varied achievements of local people improving our community.
The St. Johnsbury Pet Parade is today (Saturday).
The Kingdom All Stars are finalists in the statewide “Beats For Good” contest for high school bands. Vote for them at https://dogoodfest.com/beatsforgood.
Littleton got a pair of screw pumps installed as part of its emergency repair work at the Littleton Wastewater Treatment Plant.
North Country Pride is launching a regional initiative to celebrate Pride Month.
The Lyndon ARPA Advisory Committee will survey residents to inform its spending of federal funds.
The United Community Church will say goodbye to interim pastor Rev. Kurt Herber at tomorrow’s worship service.
NVRH nurses Melanie Gagnon and Sharon Baker were each honored for their compassionate care and peer support with a DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses during National Nurses Week.
The Charles M. and Hanna H. Gray Gallery at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital opened its newest exhibit, an NVRH employee and family art show.
A collection of photographs documenting civic protests in Washington, D.C., in the 1960s will be on display from June 5-July 17 at the White Water Gallery in East Hardwick. Former Gazette Publisher Ross Connelly compiled the works.
Memphremagog Arts Collaborative (MAC) Center for the Arts debuted a summer exhibit, ‘Waters of our Lakes, our Lives.’
Caledonia County Fair Directors had to go looking but finally found security to allow for this season’s fair to feature all the most popular activities.
The Cross New Hampshire Adventure Trail is growing and improving throughout the North Country.
Blue Mountain Union School announced Shixin “Coco” Huang is the valedictorian and Margaret Emerson and Zhihui “Zoey” Zhong are co-salutatorians for the Class of 2022.
Cathy Judd-Stein, ‘78, president of the SJA Board of Trustees, will be St. Johnsbury Academy’s speaker at the school’s 179th Commencement on Monday.
The St. Johnsbury Distillery is hosting a Summer Soiree tonight.
Ellie May Fassett was born.
Ten-year-old Walker Fitch donated his go-cart winnings - $715 - to the Vermont National Guard Charitable Foundation in honor of his cousin, who was killed in action, and in support of Guard families of soldiers.
Hardwick residents can meet new Town Manager David Upson at a number of events in June.
The White Mountains Regional School District unanimously agreed not to raise student meal prices next year.
Jeremiah Aiken was appointed to fill a vacant seat on the Village Board of Trustees.
Vermont is very likely to send a woman to Congress this year for the first time in state history.
Thanks to Finn Rooney’s initiative and a lot of volunteers who loved him, a restored Celebration Bell rang in Hardwick for the first time in 50 years.
The Heartwood Public Charter School is preparing for its inaugural opening in the fall.
Communities honored fallen local heroes on Memorial Day.
A crew from Alpine Restoration has begun a project on the exterior of the Caledonia County Courthouse designed to repair a band of decorative brickwork on three sides of the building.
Boxcar & Caboose is hosting a used book sale today to raise money for the Kiwanis Pool.
The Lyndon Planning Commission will take another stab at developing a municipal energy plan.
St. Johnsbury Academy’s Javier Berenguer and Agustin Gil won the Vermont State Doubles Tennis Championship. The champs had only played together once before their title run.
The Lyndon Institute softball team finished the regular season undefeated to secure the top seen in the postseason tournament.
Governor Phil Scott has appointed Brad Ferland of Hardwick as the new board chair of the Fish and Wildlife Board.
The St. Johnsbury Academy ‘We the People’ team (Payton Molleur, Will Kimber, Lauren Girouard, Mary Cook and Thea MacDowell-Gilman) presented their state and national trophies to the school.
Pascal Deppisch, 18, of Danville, and Chelsea Waldner, 24, of St. Johnsbury, will be competing this week in track & field events at the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games in Orlando, Fla.
Riverglen resident Clark Maser, 96, was presented with France’s highest honor - Chevalier (or knight) of the Legion of Honor - during a ceremony in April at the Cambridge, Mass. home of Arnaud Mentre, the Consul General of France in Boston. Maser was honored for his service and sacrifice in helping to liberate France from the Germans during WWII.
St. Johnsbury Academy’s Maren Nitsche, Javier Berenguer and Agustin Gil were voted Athletes of the Week by readers and local sports fans. Kadienne Whitcomb, Rylie Cadieux, Sakoya Sweeney, Ciera Challinor, John Dennis, James Cilwik, Wyatt Mason and Andrew Thornton-Sherman were also nominated.
Vermont State Police Lt. Owen Ballinger was promoted to full lieutenant and permanent station commander at the St. Johnsbury Barracks.
Julie Riffon- Keith has been selected to serve as the operations manager for the new community health center in Colebrook being established by Coos County Family Health Services.
Dale Nelson, a native Vermonter who grew up on a dairy farm in Derby, is the new civilian recruiter for the Vermont State Police.
This week Hardwick Electric Department and Encore Renewable Energy celebrated a new 1.65 MWac solar array located at a former Hardwick gravel pit with a ribbon-cutting with Rep. Chip Troiano, Sen. Jane Kitchel, and Lynnr Gedanken, chair of the Hardwick Electric Department Board of Commissioners.
Michelle StCyr launched Lullabies Boutique, an online mommy and me consignment boutique, based in Littleton.
Kingdom Crust is under the new ownership of John Morse.
The Northeastern Loggers’Association recently honored Heath Bunnell, owner of Kirby Mulch Company in Kirby as their 2021 Outstanding Logging Operator.
The new owners of the Mountain View Grand Resort are planning a variety of improvements.
Bernardo Barrios, Frederik Heineking, Augstin Gil, Javier Berenguer, Forster Goodrich, Brandon Liddick, Tyler Rivard, Tyson Davison, Delaney Rankin, Kyara Rutledge, Adriana Lemieux, Natalie Tenney, Jaydin Royer, Ciera Challinor, Zoe Crocker, Jenna Laramie, Rileigh Fortin and Cece Marquis were all named Daily Top Performers by our sports staff.
We congratulate and thank them all … both for their efforts and for allowing us the privilege of sharing their great news.
