Over the past week, we’ve enjoyed reporting on the vast and varied achievements of local people improving our community.
The Vermont Choices Self Advocacy group, a group of individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities that leads several community service projects each year, raised money for RecFit to repay the fitness club for welcoming them with open arms.
St. Johnsbury Academy’s Delaney Rankin was named Girls Softball Player of the Year by our sports staff.
Fairbanks Museum won another major grant to support the $7 million Tang Science Annex project.
Registrations are up at NVU-Lyndon.
The Waterford Historical Society led a local archeological dig and unearthed some artifacts from the town’s earliest settlers.
SJA and NVU-Lyndon running coach Hayden Bunnell will lead the Danville Bears Cross-Country team.
The Adam Ezra Group will headline the Final Fridays event in downtown St. Johnsbury this week.
Cabot is hosting an art and music festival next weekend.
The White Mountains and a number of well-known local establishments are the featured backdrop for Christina Holbrook’s debut novel, All the Flowers of the Mountain.
The Development Review Board approved a plan to allow Scott and Theresa Cianciolo to convert the former Derby Green Nursing Home into the Agape House Of Mercy, a residential facility where about 28 people from Ukraine would be housed and educated.
Dick Hamilton, who dedicated his life to growing tourism in the White Mountains and became a pioneer in the industry, is being remembered for the role he played in putting the region and the state on the map, as well as for being a friend to many.
Woodsville and Lancaster received grants to improve their water systems.
The Colebrook Homeowners Cooperative won a $2 million federal grant for water, sewer, stormwater and utility upgrades at a resident-owned manufactured housing community.
A bridge went up in Walden to connect another stretch of the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail, slated for completion late this fall.
After 107 wins and three state titles in seven years, Lyndon Institute softball coach Chris Carr is stepping down.
St. Johnsbury Academy rising sophomore William Eaton made it to the round of 16 of the Vermont Junior Match Play Championship (15-to-18 year-old) division at Kwiniaska Golf Club.
St. Johnsbury Academy hosted a youth field hockey camp.
A new exhibit, “How Am I Feeling Today? 1-89 Days” by artist Cecelia Kane, is on display through Sept. 12 at The Charles M. and Hanna H. Gray Gallery at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital.
Local filmmaker Jay Craven presented his latest movie - Martin Eden - to local audiences at Catamount Arts.
The teen cast at the Vermont Children’s Theater will perform musical farce “Something Rotten!” this weekend.
Dog Mountain is planning a dog party that promises to be off the chain.
Sly Richard played Rockin’ the Park yesterday (Friday) as part of the weekly concert series in Centennial Park in Lancaster.
A Bethlehem community contra dance is scheduled tonight in the Bethlehem Town Hall.
5th Business and Rake Factory Union played the green at McIndoe’s Academy.
Concord residents reported a successful Vermont Council on Rural Development community visit.
Leo James Renna was born.
James Hayes was named road foreman in Waterford. Clement Gray became the new Transfer Station Supervisor.
Three Corners capped an unbeaten state tournament with a 15-7 victory over Brattleboro to capture the Vermont Babe Ruth 13-15-year-old state baseball title.
Connecticut Valley North defeated St. Johnsbury 2-0 to claim the Little League District IV 12-and-under championship at Fisher Field in Lyndonville.
Thanks to the St. Johnsbury History & Heritage Center and the effort of local graphic designer Flek Inc., two new guide brochures are available for walking tours in town.
The Abbie Greenleaf Library is celebrating 110 years of community enrichment.
Littleton Fire Rescue debuted the 2022 Pierce fire engine, which was authorized by residents at the 2021 town meeting and was custom-made during this past winter and spring to meet the specific needs of the community.
A New Hampshire Historical Highway Marker commemorating the natural pulpit used in the late 19th century by Rev. Henry Ward Beecher was installed in Twin Mountain.
Dozens of local stores were thanked for protecting local youth by complying with tobacco, liquor and lottery rules during a recent compliance check by the state.
Boston- bred R& B boy band Juice returns to Dog Mountain on Sunday as part of the Levitt AMP free music series by Catamount Arts.
The Northeast Kingdom Monarchs placed third in the high school girls division at the Green Mountain Lacrosse Tournament in Stowe.
East Burke siblings Naia Tower-Pierce, 19, and Finn Tower-Pierce, 17, raced this week at the 2022 Youth World Skyrunning Championships in Arinsal, Andorra.
White Mountains Community College was approved for pell grants to educate inmates in the New Hampshire Department of Corrections.
The Barter family donated reversible soccer jerseys to the Good Sheperd School.
Noelani Jones, Willson Bronson and Kaylah Hill earned their high school degrees through the Groveton High School Adult Diploma program.
Phoebe Forester (SJA), Mabel Buteau (LI) and Anna Robertson (SJA) won awards during the 2022 SkillsUSA Championships, held in Atlanta.
The Stars & Stripes Festival celebrated art in the NEK and packed the Lyndonville downtown with revelers.
The Kingdom All Stars opened the DoGood Festival in Monpelier for international recording artists American Authors and X Ambassadors. The independent non-profit band earned the opportunity to open the festival by winning the state-wide “Beats For Good” music competition earlier this year. The All Stars include Owen Marcotte, Aden Marcotte, Liza Morse, Zane Mawhinney, Siri Jolliffe, Macey Mawhinney, Jazmine Bogie and Lauren Labounty.
Race fans from all over the country came to Waterford for the annual Northeastern Speedway reunion.
Founder Dan Webb passed the torch to Nate Alberts, CEO of North Country Community Radio, at the 25th Jerry Jam Music Festival.
St. Johnsbury Academy hosted a week-long youth wrestling camp, capped by an outdoor tournament on Fairbanks Field.
The Thaddeus Stevens School is moving into its permanent home at the former Willoburke Inn & Lodge in East Burke.
The Rabbit Hill Inn was recognized by Travel+Leisure as one of the top 15 resorts in the continental United States.
The Grafton County Sheriff’s Department will welcome the “End of Watch Ride to Remember” on Monday at the VFW Memorial Field in Haverhill. The public is invited.
Sponsored by the Lisbon Board of Selectmen, the town is putting out the call to residents with an artistic flair to spruce up the town’s more than 40 hydrants, which have seen better days.
Littleton Regional Healthcare welcomed Dr. Sarah Reynolds at North Country Primary Care – Pediatrics.
Erica Moore joined the Groveton Elementary School teaching staff.
The NEK Council on Aging hired Pam Moon as the volunteer enhancement coordinator in the St. Johnsbury office.
Littleton Regional Healthcare welcomed Dr. James Alex to The Alpine Clinic.
Emma & Co. Consignment Boutique recently received the distinction of “Best of NH Editor’s Pick 2022” by the editors of New Hampshire Magazine.
The Northeast Kingdom Artisans Guild has a new exhibit, “Under the Hemlock Tree, The Enigmatic Art of David Ricketts,” in the Guild’s Back Room Gallery.
Catamount Arts produced an outdoor concert for host Lake Morey Resort to benefit the Pride Center of Vermont. Michael Glabicki of the band Rusted Root took the stage, with proceeds going to the Pride Center.
Delaney Rankin, Isabelle Priest, Brydie Barton, Mackenzie Kingsbury, Lilian Kittredge, Zoe Crocker, Lexus McIntosh, Anna McIntyre, Emma Newland, Allie Pillsbury, Adriana Lemieux and Jaydin Royer were named to the Caledonian-Record Dream Dozen Softball Team. Natalie Tenney, Rylier Cadieux, Ava Marshia, Kyara Rutledge, Emily Farr, Taylor Farnsworth, CeCe Marquis, Kyra Nelson, Maddie Roy, Karlie Blood, Tyra Scelza, Mya Brown and Imogyn Cote all earned Honorable Mention.
Margaret Rivard, 15, of Springfield, N.H. and Derby reopened the Canadian border to open water swimming by completing “In Search of Memphre,” a 25-mile international swim on Lake Memphremagog between Newport and Magog, Quebec.
We congratulate and thank them all … both for their efforts and for allowing us the privilege of sharing their great news.
