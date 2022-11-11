Over the past week, we’ve enjoyed reporting on the vast and varied achievements of local people improving our community.
Norman “Buzz” York, a U.S. Marine, found ways to deal with wartime trauma with support from friends, family and fellow service people.
Army combat veteran and state rep. Joseph “Chip” Troiano is serving veterans with important legislative work.
Local Navy veteran Nick De Mayo was honored for his service with an Honor Flight.
Gulf War veteran and longtime local police officer Rick Ball graduated is helping others deal with the ravages of PTSD following his graduation from Warriors’ Ascent.
Navy veteran Rachael Evelyn Booth published her third book, a time travel thriller titled “Time Slip: When Yesterday Ends.”
The Northern Forest Center has purchased 560 Railroad St. in St. Johnsbury with plans to redevelop the building as a mix of small commercial rentals and middle-market housing.
Heliand presents “Vignettes: Portraits in Music” at South Church in St. Johnsbury next week.
Catamount Arts will host its 38th Auction for the Arts Gala this week at the ArtPort.
The American Ballet Theatre Studio Company will perform tomorrow (Sunday) at Lyndon Institute.
Voters approved a town/village merger in Lyndon.
Volunteers and municipal professionals throughout the region conducted another year of peaceful and efficient elections.
Retired Master Sergeant Richard Ball served as Veterans Day parade marshal for the 33rd consecutive and final time.
Hilliker’s Store in Newport Center sold a winning Powerball ticket worth $100,000.
Lyndon Institute inducted Fletcher Manley, Tim Simpson, Ralph Devereaux, Chuck Smith, John Sackett, Jen Kirchoff, Riley Blankenship and Don Erskine to the Athletic Hall of Fame. Also inducted were the boys’ ski teams from 1959-1963 and the girls’ softball teams from 2005-2008.
Jordan Alley, Lauren Joy, Lilah Hall, Sloane Morse, Alexis Christensen, Caitlyn Davison, Kyra Nelson, Karli Blood Felicity Sulham, Mia Christy, Lauren Joy, Lilli Klark, Jasmine Reason, Hazel Abetti, Maverick Murphy, Isabelle Gouin and Lilly Castle were all named to All-Mountain Girls Soccer All-Star Teams.
Lyndon Institute will host the 20th annual Vermont State Dance Festival.
WREN’s annual member show, “Good Tidings: Local Art & Holiday Gifts!” kicked off.
The annual Candy Cane Bazaar in Whitefield is today.
The St. Johnsbury Town Band played on Veterans Day to benefit History & Heritage and will wrap up its season with a Holiday concert in two weeks at the United Community Church.
Veterans of the Vietnam era were welcomed home during a reception held in their honor at the American Legion Post 30.
The Lyndon Select Board appointed Jon Prue as the town’s new zoning administrator.
A total of 665 coats; 176 hats, gloves, and scarves; 17 pairs of boots; and 20 blankets found new homes during the annual Paul Sweeney Memorial Coat Drive at Good Shepherd Catholic School.
Ariana Mae Rancourt, Nora Jean Potter and Everleigh Elaine Morse were born.
Teammates, players, friends and family took to Legion Field to celebrate the life of Jared Cushing.
This week the public will have an opportunity to weigh in on the future of the Dells Dam in Littleton.
Northern Counties Health Care reopened the Danville Health Center following a months-long renovation and 1,600-square-foot expansion.
St. Johnsbury Academy alum Jake Cady and his Assumption University football teammates won the 2022 Northeast-10 Conference championship. Cady was also named NE10 offensive player of the week.
Cady’s former Academy teammate, Hunter Palmieri also won a college football championship when Endicott won the Commonwealth Coast Conference championship.
Darek Noyes, Jason Mitchell, Adrian Mitchell, James Lunnie III, Jacob Gingue, Kortney Call, Carter Bunnell, Nathan Anti, Connor Turner, Garett Demers, Rosemary Nadeau, Timothy Mooney, Gabriella Beaumier, Jenna Zorn, Jonathan Kalach Chelminsky, Amelia Clark, and Laura Moreno Manon, Cassidy Kittredge, Hayden Marceau, Normand Vance and Fernando Guitierrez Gonzalas were named Career and Technical Education Students of the Quarter by St. Johnsbury Academy.
St. Johnsbury Academy’s Jonathan Kalach Chelminsky was selected as the winner of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) Citizens Award and Scholarship Contest by his classmates.
Stevie Warf and Wiktoria Wawrzyniak were named students of the month in Woodsville.
Riverside School’s standardized test scores increased during the pandemic.
The NEK Collaborative hosted NEK Together at Burke Mountain.
A new military memorial at the former Town Hall in Jefferson will include three granite benches, each dedicated to a Jefferson native killed in action: USMC Cpl. Benjamin Kenison, USMC Sgt. William Cunningham, and U.S. Army SFC Ryan Savard.
The local Quilts of Valor chapter is active and taking nominations.
Gilman Housing Trust got money to help fill a years-old gaping space on Main Street in St. Johnsbury.
The InvestNH affordable housing grant program is supporting several local housing projects in the North Country.
Greensboro and West Burke received ARPA funding for sewer and water improvements.
The Woodsville boys’ soccer team played for the N.H. DIV Championship.
The Lyndon Youth Vikings played for the Vermont State Championship.
UMaine freshman Evan Thornton-Sherman earned America East Most Outstanding Rookie honors.
The NEK premiere of “Roland and Mary: A Winter of Towing in the Northeast Kingdom” will be shown tomorrow at Catamount Arts.
The North Pole Express returns to Lyndonville after a two-year pandemic hiatus.
We congratulate and thank them all … both for their efforts and for allowing us to share their great news.
