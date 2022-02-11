Over the past week, we’ve enjoyed reporting on the vast and varied achievements of local people improving our community.
The Lyndon State College Foundation presented a check worth $18,000 to support local students to enroll at NVU-Lyndon.
There are a ton of great gifts and activities available from local businesses advertising to help you dazzle your Valentine.
The St. Johnsbury Academy Swim Club and Northeast Kingdom Aquatics out of Lyndonville will compete this weekend at the 2022 New England Regional Championships.
Clara Andre, Alexandra Mosher, Brooke-Lynne Choiniere, Murphy Young, Colby Garey-Wright, Austin Giroux, Evan Sanborn, Dillon Brigham, Andrew Joncas, Christian Young, Louie Palmieri, Carter Hill, Jadon Baker, Evan Dennis, John Dennis, Mike Hampson, Braden Lewis, Kalef Maccini, Michael Maccini, Landon Kingsbury, Cam Tenney-Burt, Elijah Flocke, Ben Wheelock, Kaden Cloutier, Ariana Lord, Shyanna Fuller, Emily Farr, Marissa Kenison, Emily Schafermeyer, Fritz Hauser, Colleen Flinn, Rylie Cadieux, Kadienne Whitcomb, Brooke’lyn Robinson, Adrianna Hever, Maya Auger, Jordan Alley, Kyra Nelson, Kolby Nelson, Emma Dennis, Sabine Brueck, Abby Kantor, Alex Michael, Noah Crogan, Lauren McKee, Emma McKeage, Haley Rossitto, Sierra Riff, Cam Davidson, Avery Hazelton, Alex Leslie, Josh Robie, Connor Ulrich, Xavier Hill, Tyler Rivard, Morgan Doolan, Maddie Roy, Sakoya Sweeney, Jackson Weir, Kolton Dowse, Courtney Lewis, Allie Beliveau and Zoe Crocker were all named Daily Top Performers by our sports staff.
Starting tomorrow (Sunday), Catamount Arts is hosting a KCP Presents virtual presentation of “Baldwin and Buckley at Cambridge,” by New York City’s Obie-winning theatre company, Elevator Repair Service.
The Upstage Players announced auditions for its spring production of the classic tap dance musical, 42nd Street.
The Bread & Puppet Theater is featured Festival de Casteliers program in Montreal.
KCP Presents the Polish Baltic Philharmonic this week at LI.
Thanks to a green light from the Burke Select Board, the Rasputista will make a triumphant return this mud season following a two-year pandemic break.
The Lyndon Select Board entered into a purchase-and-sale agreement with Arthur and Jeanne Elliott to buy the historic Sanborn covered bridge and 1.5 acres of abutting land for $10,000.
North Country Union soccer and XC standout Kyle Dezotell was inducted into the VPA Hall of Fame.
Danville School’s Advanced Ensemble group has been working on a musical tribute to their late classmate Max Skorstad, and will pay tribute to him on Feb. 18 at 6 p.m. at the school through a series of songs inspired by Max.
Price Chopper is giving away free N-95 masks.
Local artists Ann Young and Mary Tapogna won the Robert Manning First Prize at Catamount Arts’ sixth annual juried show Arts Connect.
Devin Biggie and Megan Morin announced their marriage.
Teagan Joan McComak was born.
Kitty Toll kicked off her campaign for Lt. Governor at the family farmhouse in Danville.
Ryegate is holding its annual winter carnival today.
St. Johnsbury Academy star senior Evan Thornton-Sherman became the first runner in Vermont history to break the four-minute mark in the indoor 1,500.
North Country Union’s Cayde Micknak and Sabine Brueck were voted Athletes of the Week by readers and local sports fans. Also nominated were John Dennis, Jeff Santo, Andrew Joncas, Maddie Roy, Alyssa Butler and Anna Cushing.
Lake Region school counselor Tim Chamberlin was named 2022 state school counselor of the year by the American School Counselor Association.
The Littleton Opera House is on a path toward financial independence.
Concord is moving forward with the Community Visit process offered through the Vermont Council on Rural Development.
Lyndon Outing Club kicked off the season and is now open for skiing and riding.
Barton native Susan Dunklee was part of an historic finish for the United States in the Olympic mixed relay biathlon.
Greater Barton Arts and Orleans Rep. Woody Page are busily trying to put free books every month in the hands of children under the age of 5 in Vermont.
Art & Joy is planning to open and Haven opened in downtown St. Johnsbury.
A number of local businesses (NEK Processing, Small Axe Farm, NEK Grains, Backyard Butcher) won Working Lands Program Awards through the NVDA.
Local football stars Trevor Lussier, Victor Richardy, Jacob Silver and Sam Begin will represent Vermont in the annual Shrine All-Star Game.
We congratulate and thank them all … both for their efforts and for allowing us the privilege of sharing their great news.
