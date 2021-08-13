Over the past week we’ve enjoyed reporting on the vast and varied achievements of local people improving our community.
The former Holland Elementary School building is starting to again serve an important purpose: as a center for its local community — and for the Northeast Kingdom’s Nulhegan Band of the Coosuk Abenaki Nation.
Vermont Lt. Gov. Molly Gray brought her “Recover Stronger Tour” to the area, including Hastings Store in West Danville, to hear from people about the effects of the ongoing pandemic and get feedback on how to help invest $2.7 billion in federal aid coming to the state through the American Rescue Plan Act.
Riley Miller, 16, of Kirby, was victorious at the USA Cycling National Downhill Series No. 2 in Mountain Creek, New Jersey.
Caledonian-Record columnist Gary Moore, of Bradford, was lauded by the New Hampshire Fish and Game Commission with the Communication Award of Excellence.
A new Natural Resources Inventory (NRI) gives a comprehensive overview of Lancaster’s land and water resources, and provides town officials with a tool to make informed decisions about future growth.
To generate awareness and prepare for what could be a massive flow of sky watchers into the North Country on Monday, April 8, 2024, Gov. Chris Sununu was at the Inn at Sunset Hill to sign into law Senate Bill 105, which proclaims the date Solar Eclipse Day in New Hampshire, a first-in-the-nation proclamation.
The Lyndon Board of Selectmen voted to award RINK Inc. the management contract for Fenton Chester Arena. With the contract in hand, the non-profit can turn its attention to the upcoming winter season.
David McGinn has a lot left to give a nd so the veteran educator is taking another lead role in local athletics. Former St. J Academy athletic director David McGinn, who retired in 2019, returned to local athletics by taking a job as AD for the Kingdom East School District.
Junior Riley Fenoff of the Franklin Pierce University cross country and track & field program earned Academic All-America Third Team honors from the College Sports Information Directors of America.
Andrew and Mariah Whitney of East Hardwick, Vt., announced the birth of their son, Jackson Andrew Timothy Whitney on July 28, 2021, at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital.
31 Miles for 31 Heroes, an annual walk to benefit veterans, for the first time broke $2,000 in fundraising. Proceeds from the event held in Littleton help fund research into post-traumatic stress disorder and traumatic brain injuries. Lancaster resident and retired Air Force veteran John Percey leads the local event.
St. Johnsbury secured $806,851 from the Northern Borders Regional Commission to extend the Three Rivers Path along the Passumpsic River.
Littleton Coin Company (LCC) announced the 2021 recipients of annual scholarships totaling $26,000 in support of the continuing education of children of our employee-owners and exemplary area students.
Following the conclusion of their 40th summer program, seven Northern Vermont University-Lyndon Upward Bound students set off for a two-day trip in which they toured five of Maine’s premier colleges and universities.
The following area students have been named to the dean’s list for the 2021 spring semester at the University of New England in Biddeford/Portland, Maine: Shane Alercio of Concord; Connor Whitehead of Lyndonville; Dawson Cote of Newport; Korianna Limoges of Newport; Julia Paul of Newport; Mackenzie Stanton of St. Johnsbury; Krystianna Ingalls of West Glover.
Giovanna Spiotti, of Bethlehem, N.H., has been named to the president’s honors list and the dean’s list for the spring of 2021 at the University of Hartford in West Hartford, Conn.
Haile Hicks, of Jefferson, N.H., and Sean Hallerberg, of Lancaster, N.H., were named to the dean’s list for the 2021 spring semester at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, N.H.
Three North Country projects have received federal grants for community and economic development. White Mountains Community College was awarded $350,000 to expand at the Littleton Area Learning Center. The Littleton Industrial Development Corp. was awarded $210,000 for an expansion of the Littleton Industrial Park. The town of Colebrook was awarded $250,000 to clean out its wastewater treatment facility lagoons.
After being canceled by COVID-19 in 2020, the Danville Fair returned with music, farm animals, a cornhole tournament and a parade.
Old Stone House Day returned after a virtual-only event last year during the pandemic.
Three Northeast Kingdom players got the start in the 68th Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl. St. Johnsbury’s Zebb Winot and Jaden Hayes, both Vermont captains, started at inside linebacker while North Country big man Isaiah LaPlume started on the defensive line.
The Haverhill Board of Selectmen agreed to funnel $280,222 in American Rescue Plan Act funds to four village district precincts for infrastructure projects.
TOPS Club, the nonprofit weight-loss support organization, named Sue Salls of Lyndonville, the Vermont 2020 Queen. She lost 26.8 pounds.
The next federal budget will potentially help fund projects in Caledonia County. Based on portions of the budget approved by Senate Committees Jeudevine Memorial Library in Hardwick will get $600,000 for a long-planned expansion. St. Johnsbury is getting $543,000 to help fund a $1.5 million extension of its Three Rivers Path to connect with the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail. Catamount Arts will get $108,000 to help cover an HVAC upgrade to the arts center and theater.
New Bethlehem Country Club owners Mark and Kim Koprowski have been working hard on turning around a deficient clubhouse in need of major repairs and reopening the restaurant, now called Putter’s Pub.
Robert “Big Ring Bob” Lesmerises, a 60-year-old owner and operator of the White Mountain Bike Shop, in Franconia, N.H. completed the Great Divide Classic, a journey by bicycle from the Canadian border to the Mexican border on a 90 percent unpaved route, crisscrossing the Continental Divide, boasting almost 150,000 feet of elevation gain. Lesmerises finished the course in 23 days and 20 hours.
The Vermont State Colleges System’s Board of Trustees honored outgoing Northern Vermont University president, Dr. Elaine Collins at their annual meeting.
Twenty-six local names were drawn from the 94 in the pool as Vermont’s 2021 moose hunting permits were determined.
Shannon Lynch, currently Executive Director of Summit by Morrison, has been promoted to the newly created position of Executive Director of The Morrison Communities.
We congratulate and thank them all … both for their efforts and for allowing us the privilege of sharing their great news.
