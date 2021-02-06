Over the past week, we’ve enjoyed reporting on the vast and varied achievements of local people improving our community.
LI Headmaster Twiladawn Perry announced she will retire at the end of the next school year.
A group of volunteers in Bethlehem is seeking to expand their town’s food pantry, currently in the town hall and only open a few hours a week, for better convenience to those in need.
The Lady of the Fairways Shrine in Bethlehem, near the Maplewood Golf Course, is now listed on the New Hampshire State Register of Historic Places.
The Mt. Eustis Ski Hill is open for the season.
Fairbanks Museum plans to stream the Perseverance Mars landing next week.
In Association with the Athenaeum, the Northeast Storytellers will host a special Valentine’s event in honor of the patron saint for lovers via Zoom.
A donor agreed to triple gifts given to The Great North Woods Center for the Arts in February.
The completion of the 93-mile Lamoille Valley Rail Trail is still a priority for Gov. Phil Scott.
Three fallen New Hampshire State Police Troopers from the North Country will be among the nine troopers honored in the state’s New Hampshire Fallen Troopers Memorial.
White Mountain Regional’s Kelsey Graham and Avery Hazelton were voted Athletes of the Week by newspaper readers.
Profile students are enjoying a new outdoor classroom and new trail sections built as part of the Safe Route To School project.
New Hampshire colleges and universities are planning in-person graduation ceremonies.
Kelly Walsh, of Lyndonville, is the new Director of Parks and Recreation in Littleton. Walsh most recently served as athletic and activities director for the Kingdom East School District.
Former Lisbon Regional star athlete and head baseball coach at NVU-Lyndon, Tom White, was tapped to lead the Colby-Sawyer baseball program.
Graci Kaiser, Chris Corliss, Julian Kenison, Sara Brown, Nate Superchi, Will Lopus, Avery Hazelton, Sage Smith, Samantha Howe, Kaiden Dowse, Carson Rancourt, Kolten Dowse, Marik Boire, Elaina Dimaggio, Makenna Price, Jack Price, Jacob Morris, Kelsey Graham, Lily Kenison, Brayden White, Tyler Hicks, Emme Bell and Haley Rossitto were named Daily Top Performers by our sports staff.
NVRH will offer its first-ever Freedom From Smoking course next month.
NVRH nurse Lyndi Medico is flying on Bob Kraft’s private jet to the Super Bowl where she’ll be honored as a “Healthcare Hero.”
Essex County got its first vaccine clinic.
The St. Johnsbury School will begin returning grades PK- 6 to full-time instruction starting next week.
Milton Bratz was picked as Littleton’s interim town manager.
St. Johnsbury’s Kiwanis Club is inviting people to forecast this winter’s snowfall amount to benefit the club’s pool.
NVU-Lyndon continues to do great work preventing the spread of coronavirus among students.
Ballots with articles for both the St. Johnsbury town and school annual meetings will be mailed to the voters in advance of the now re-scheduled Town Meeting on April 6.
The Lyndon Area Chamber of Commerce is making efforts to help local businesses weather the pandemic.
Northern Vermont University Center for Professional Studies was awarded a three-year Northern Border Regional Commission- Regional Forest Economy Partnership grant of nearly $1 million to establish the Do North Wood Product and Forestry Accelerator initiative in Lyndonville.
The White Market’s Coins for Community program raised over $9,000 for St. Johnsbury and Lyndonville youth baseball and softball programs.
Littleton Regional Healthcare staff got a last-minute opportunity to hold a vaccine drive and rallied to administer over 400 doses over the weekend.
The Women’s Rural Entrepreneurial Network (WREN) is planning a February of opportunity for small business owners and local art enthusiasts alike.
David Moody, of Craftsbury, was recently nominated for the U.S Presidential Scholar’s program.
The New Hampshire Partners in Education awarded Ino Villarreal Garcia, Betty Williams, Lancaster Rotary, Papa Tacos, Stratford School and Groveton Elementary.
Enrollment is up for the second semester at NVU-Lyndon.
Students from Newark School added to the largest number of participants ever gathered for an NEK Day.
The seventh annual Memphremagog Winter Swim Festival will be going virtual this year.
State Rep. Scott Beck, R-Caledonia 3, hosted a video conference meeting for teachers - including retirees - who are concerned about State Treasurer Beth Pearce’s proposal to make drastic changes to the retirement system.
Littleton installed its first municipally-owned electric vehicle (EV) charging station.
Morrison’s Feed Bag is making a move they hope will expand the business.
All three Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital primary care practices – Kingdom Internal Medicine in St. Johnsbury, Corner Medical in Lyndonville and St. Johnsbury Pediatrics in St. Johnsbury – have again been awarded recognition by the National Committee of Quality Assurance for Systematic Use of Patient-Centered and Coordinated Care Management Processes.
NVRH recently received Gold from the first Annual Healthcare Digital Marketing Awards for its social media campaign, Keeping Our Community Safe.
The Northeast Kingdom Young Professionals Network, which also manages the NEK Chapter of the Vermont Welcome Wagon Project, has voted in a new chair, Trisha Morley, following the end of Maire Folan’s term as chair of the group.
Littleton Regional Healthcare recently announced Littleton native Kaitlyn (Considine) Red Elk has joined the Oncology, Hematology, and Infusion Center as the new Oncology/Infusion Coordinator.
New Hampshire craft brewers, wineries, and distillers were granted significant economic relief last month when Congress passed a $900 billion COVID-19 relief package.
Danica Rolfe launched a new real estate effort, Pace Real Estate.
Three couples (the Wards, Blum-Tuckers and Trementozzis) bought the Horse and Hound in Franconia.
We congratulate and thank them all … both for their efforts and for allowing us the privilege of sharing their great news.
