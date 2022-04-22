Over the past week, we’ve enjoyed reporting on the vast and varied achievements of local people improving our community.
Florence Johnson and Antonia Plazek were the winners of an Earth Day Poster Challenge at the St. Johnsbury School.
Lyndon and Lyndonville officials agreed to form a committee to craft a merger proposal between town and village.
A state commissioner has officially endorsed the Cog Railway’s plan for sleeper and dining rail cars near the summit of Mt. Washington.
Lennox Petty, 7, of St. Johnsbury, demonstrated her turkey call skills during the annual Bart Jacob Memorial Youth Turkey Calling Contest held in Castleston.
Mike Hogan, Tyler Hicks, Karter Deming, Noah Covell, Leah Krull, Emily Farr, Anna McIntyre, Mackenzie Griswold, Mackenzie Kingsbury, Jess Riley, Carissa Challinor, Whit Steen, Luke Dudas, Trevor Lussier, Dylan Miller, Jaydin Royer, Imogyn Cote, Isabelle Priest, Anna Roy, Aden Presby, Danny Burnell, Will Fowler, Jacob Putnam, Delaney Rankin and Maddie Roy were named Daily Top Performers by our sports staff.
The North Country Chorus is putting on its 73rd annual spring concert next weekend at the South Church Hall in St. Johnsbury.
The Upstage Players will perform the tap-dancing musical comedy 42nd Street at the Littleton Opera House this week.
Green Mountain Support Services’ Liza Bothfeld was awarded the ANCOR’s 2022 DSP of the Year award for the state of Vermont.
NEK Council on Aging Volunteer Director Karen Budde delivered gifts to volunteers at NVRH in honor of National Volunteer Week.
To kick off Spring Break, the St. Johnsbury Academy varsity tennis teams partnered up for a mixed doubles tournament. Coaches Dan Bosco and John Sayarath hope the tournament will become an annual event. The winners of the inaugural mixed doubles spring break tournament were: The winners #1 were Mary Fowler & Javier Berenguer, #2 were Lola Hajek Linares & Frederick Heineking, #3 were McKenna Brochu & Jorge Trade Estrada, and #4 were Jaunita Narvas Espinal & Barnados Barrios. The sportsmanship award went to Maya Bakowski and Nicholas Wright.
KeruBo, accompanied by piano and acoustic guitar, will appear tonight (Saturday) at the York Street Meeting House.
Sanba Zao held a free Haitian rhythm and dance program at NVU-Lyndon.
White Mountains Regional High School students in the Paradice FFA chapter won big at the 92nd annual state convention at the Omni Mt. Washington Hotel.
The South End of Lake Willoughby is going to get some major upgrades this summer.
Stile Antico performs tonight at the Highland Center for the Arts.
Planners greenlighted a 20-unit housing development in Whitefield.
Max McClure was named Valedictorian and Catrina Gallagher earned Salutatorian for the Lyndon Institute Class of 2022.
Littleton deputy police chief Chris Tyler will be the new director of security at the Omni Mt. Washington Hotel.
Dr. Parwinder Grewal will be the new President of Vermont State University.
The latest data shows the Northeast Kingdom continues to make employment gains as it works its way back from the pandemic.
After almost two decades of public service, Greg Odell stepped down from the White Mountains Regional School Board.
Patricia Ainsworth and Mike Curtis were named co-principals of White Mountains Regional High School.
Author Shanta Lee Gander, a named 2022 finalist for the Vermont Book Awards, will be joining the St. Johnsbury Athenaeum online this week for a reading from her current and forthcoming works, GHETTOCLAUSTROPHOBIA: Dreamin of Mama While Trying to Speak Woman in Woke Tongues and Black Metamorphoses.
St. Johnsbury Academy’s Will Fowler and Avery Tomczyk were voted Athletes of the Week by readers and local sports fans. Jack Boudreault (W), Jas Zendik (H), Evan Dennis (B), Delaney Rankin (SJA), Mackenzie Kingsbury (W) and Desiree Mendez (SJA) were also nominated.
Uma Chirkova, a sophomore from St. Johnsbury Academy, took third place in the 2022 Vermont Brain Bee.
Eighteen St. Johnsbury Academy students participated in the Northeast District Music Festival.
LI’s Aiden Davis and Alex Lacoss won the Vermont Future Business Leaders of America t-shirt and pin design competitions, respectively.
Kingdom All Stars Liza Morse, Siri Jolliffe and Jazmine Bogie appeared on the Bold Ideas podcast.
Lyndon Institute hosted the 2022 Vermont SkillsUSA Welding Competition.
Local partners have joined forces to organize the first inaugural Ammonoosuc River Clean-Up Day.
The non-profit Northern Forest Center and local business Pak Solutions are in the process of creating nearly 20 new apartments along the Main Street commercial center in Lancaster.
The two big pumps that are part of the Littleton Wastewater Treatment Facility’s primary screw pump replacement project have arrived.
The Grafton County Senior Citizens Council celebrated its volunteers.
Local runners (Tara Soraghan, Kate Sease, William Schanlaber, Sarah Campbell, Carole Bays Ouellette) ran the Boston Marathon.
Danville School welcomes street artist, educator and activist Chinon Maria as artist-in-residence for the coming weeks. She will work with students of all ages to create a giant mural that will hang permanently on the outside wall of the gym.
The Pet Parade returns to St. Johnsbury.
101-year-old Lunenburg resident Marjorie La Valley beat COVID.
The St. Johnsbury School hired Matthew McLean as Dean of Student Life.
Lisa Grimes was awarded the prestigious SAU 58 Champion for Children prize.
Ben Reed joined the team at Tim Scott Real Estate.
Alums Dr. Heidi Webber Jenkins will be the commencement speaker at the Lyndon Institute graduation and Rob Perkins will serve as Faith Leader.
NVRH released the April–August edition of its HealthyChoices newsletter.
St. Johnsbury Academy’s Fritz Hauser was named the Caledonian-Record Boys Basketball Player of the Year by our sports staff.
Cam Tenney Burt (W), Tyler Rivard (H), Avery Hazelton (WM), Austin Giroux (N), Evan Dennis (B), Tyler Hicks (WM), Colby Garey-Wright (SJA), Fritz Hauser (SJA), Dillon Brigham (D), Evan Sanborn (LI), Elijah Flocke (W) and Ian Applegate were named to the Caledonian-Record Boys Basketball Dream Dozen team by our sports staff. Carter Hill (H), Cooper Brueck (N), Sam Begin (SJA), Josh Robie (P), Murphy Young (SJA) and Cayde Micknack (N) earned Honorable Mention.
An exhibit of the artwork of St. Johnsbury artist Nick Piliero will be on display from April 27-June 4 at the NEK Artisans Guild Back Room Gallery.
We congratulate and thank them all … both for their efforts and for allowing us the privilege of sharing their great news.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.