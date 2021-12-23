Over the past week we’ve enjoyed reporting on the vast and varied achievements of local people improving our community.
Tomorrow (Saturday) is Christmas.
Travis Glodgett was unanimously appointed to the Lyndon Planning Commission.
After 131 years and six generations of continuous family ownership, the E.T. & H.K. Ide property on Bay Street will soon be owned by Travis Samuels and Brandon McFarlane who plan to operate a hemp manufacturing plant there.
NVRH received Platinum Recognition from New England Donor Services and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services for saving and improving lives during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic by encouraging hospital colleagues and community members to register as organ, eye, and tissue donors.
Big Bertha, a 1931 LaFrance fire engine, may soon return to the town of Littleton - its original owner.
For the 10th consecutive year, Cabot volunteers are maintaining a community ice rink.
The Elks Club donated $1,200 to the Santa Fund. The money was raised through a club turkey raffle that was supported by Marty Beattie, from Marty’s 1st Stop in Danville, who donated 50 turkeys.
Mark Grenier is matching up to $500 in donations raised at his Natural Provisions store.
Alex Leslie, Josh Robie, Jaylin Bennett, Morgan Doolan, Cooper Brueck, Austin Giroux, Avery Hazelton, Brody LaBounty, Kyra Nelson, Jordan Alley, Kolton Dowse, Brooke’lyn Robinson, Jeff Santos, Tyler Rivard, Carter Hill, Lauren McKee, Cayde Micknak, Evan Dennis, Chris Cook, Ainsley Savage, Aiden Bogie, Gavin Williams, Ariana Lord, Emma McKeage, Hayden Wilkins, Lizzy Jones, Anna Cushing and Zoe Glentz Brush were all named Daily Top Performers by our sports staff.
After the pandemic forced a home delivery stoppage last year, the Santa Fund resumed deliveries this year. The 100-year-old charitable effort, run by the St. Johnsbury Fire Department, got lots of help from over 100 local benefactors and volunteers including Fred Laferriere (Mayos), Ben Gates (Dad’s 4 By), Jason Larrabee and Jeremy Bean (Larrabee’s Building Supply), Richard Williams (AutoSaver Group), Kevin Colprom, Paul Trucott (DOC) and Angel Hakala.
Douglas and Rose Wheeler, of Lyndonville, celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary.
After a year off, local churches are offering live Christmas Eve services.
Kye Andrew Schartner was born.
A family discovery led Amanda Colón, of St. Johnsbury, on a rewarding path of self-exploration.
Blue Mountain’s Shixin (Coco) Huang, was selected as one of Vermont’s 2022 Presidential Scholars by the Vermont Agency of Education.
St. Johnsbury Academy culinary arts students continued an almost 50-year tradition of building gingerbread houses to cap their semester.
With guidance from county forester Matt Langlais, Lyndon Institute forestry and agriculture students planted Christmas tree saplings with plans to transplant them in the spring.
The Profile National Honor Society donated supplies to the Bancroft House.
After four decades of improving the lives of local patients, Dr. Tom Turek is retiring.
Lyndonville held the fourth annual Light Up The Night Parade.
Barnet was awarded a grant from the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation Lakes and Ponds program to combat invasive species at Harvey’s Lake.
Do North Coworking will offer a nationally-recognized entrepreneurship program called KickstartNEK to help small businesses and entrepreneurs in the Northeast Kingdom explore, test, and build their ideas into profitable businesses.
The St Johnsbury Chamber of Commerce, The St Johnsbury Community Hub, First Night North, and Catamount Arts are presenting Light Remedy, a community lighting project that will be displayed on New Year’s Eve on Main Street.
Kingdom Trails, Riverside School, East Burke Market, Newark Street School and Tim Scott Real Estate were all winners at the East Burke Village Christmas tree contest. Their efforts benefited the East Burke Fire Brigade, H.O.P.E., the Santa Fund, the Newark Winter Sports Program and the Peacham School Ski Program.
Riverside School 8th-grader Jeremiah Watson donated $1,000 to the Lyndon Area Food Shelf after he collected and redeemed 10,400 bottles.
This month marks the 40th anniversary of the first Eye on the Sky weather forecast produced by the weather team at Fairbanks Museum and broadcast on Vermont Public Radio.
Governor Phil Scott appointed Larry Labor, a Republican, to fill the Orleans-1 House District vacancy created when Lynn Batchelor (R-Derby) resigned in October.
Hardwick and Holland got AARP grants.
The Mt. Washington Regional Airport in Whitefield and Dean Memorial Airport in Haverhill won major federal funding for infrastructure.
Madison McLaren (P), Charli Kellaway (NC), Ellie Rice (SJA), Sophie Bell (P), Hayden Wilkins (SJA), Sabine Brueck (NC), Josie Chitambar (NC), Bre Lemay (LHS), Leah Krull (W), Rylie Cadieux (D), Mara Royer (LR) and Emily Farr (W) were named to the Caledonian-Record Dream Dozen Girls Soccer Team by our sports staff.
The Littleton Food Co-op is partnering with Second Chance Animal Rescue as its December Partner of the Month; all proceeds from rounding off grocery tabs will benefit the kittens and cats at this important institution in the Littleton community.
Profile’s Madison McLaren was named 2021 Girls Soccer Player of the Year by our sports staff.
We congratulate and thank them all … both for their efforts and for allowing us the privilege of sharing their great news.
