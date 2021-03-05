Over the past week we’ve enjoyed reporting on the vast and varied achievements of local people improving our community.
Danville senior Autumn Larocque is leading a constructive, respectful and community-wide discussion about the school mascot as part of her senior service project.
Local teachers are on deck to get vaccinated in the North Country.
Penny Chamberlin is the new superintendent at Orleans Central Supervisory Union.
Sam Begin, Josh Finkle, Parker Paradice, Stephen Lucas, Michael Maccini, Cam Tenney-Burt, Matt St. Cyr, Brandon Laundry, Korey Champney, Reese Petit, Sage Smith, Samantha Howe, Tia Martinez, Kelsey Graham, Olivia Sarkis, Emily Prest, Carson Rancourt, Julian Kenison, Chris Corliss, Mitchell Poirier, Bryce Gunn, Cooper Brueck, Christian Young, Elijah Flocke, Brody LaBounty, Avery Hazelton, Ava Marshia, Rylie Cadieux, Cole Banks, Murphy Young, Cayde Micknack, James Sanborn, Isaiah Baker, Jadon Baker, Logan Young, Elizabeth Duranleau, Courtney Lewis, Nina Seeman, Hayden Wilkins, Tommy Zschau, Cody Van Dine, Olivia Corrigan, Hannah Brown, Colleen Flinn, Riann Fortin, McKenna Marsh, Kadienne Whitcomb and Brooke’lyn Robinson were all named Daily Top Performers by our sports staff.
The children of the Yeti Defense League signed a peace accord with local Yetis.
Grafton County Sheriff Department Detective Justin Charette-Combs was named top forensic examiner for 2020 by the U.S. Secret Service National Computer Forensic Institute.
Local residents improvised and held successful town meetings.
Colebrook’s dynamic duo, senior guard Sage Smith and senior forward Samantha Howe, both eclipsed the 1,500-point career scoring milestone.
North Country Healthcare and affiliates plan to vaccinate 2,200 local residents this weekend.
Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital announced that the DiaSorin Simplexa Analyzer, which analyzes lab specimens for COVID-19, is now up and running.
Moderator John McClaughry oversaw his 55th Town Meeting in Kirby and was a picture of efficiency.
Kingdom County Productions recently received a $5,000 grant from the Vermont Community Foundation’s Northeast Kingdom Fund. The grant will help produce a number of new Writers for Recovery workshops and special projects in the NEK.
Peacham Elementary students named the town trucks and got valuable lessons in local democracy at the same time.
Carson Rancourt joined the 1,000-point scoring club in Colebrook.
Littleton Regional Healthcare staff rallied again and turned a last-minute vaccine delivery into a mass inoculation drive that successfully vaccinated 1,170 local people.
Rebecca and Ben Christie got a blast from the past when their home renovation uncovered dozens of D-Day editions of old Caledonian-Records.
David Perron, of Glover, won an ice shack worth $5,000 in the Newport Recreation Committee’s SnoPro Ice Shack raffle.
Readers chose North Country’s Cayde Micknack and Lyndon Insitute’s Kadienne Whitcomb as our Athletes of the Week. St. Johnsbury’s Lizzy Jones and Littleton’s Parker Paradice won the honor last week.
Eric Skovsted and his wife Mary built a rink on their land at Joe’s Brook Farm and are successfully hosting the Caledonia Hockey Club for the season.
Nightshade Contemporary, a new art gallery, opened in Littleton.
Bryson Lamontagne, Michael MacMahan and Charity Dionne were honored at the North Country Charter Academy.
A record-breaking turnout highlighted last weekend’s 11th annual Eli Goss Memorial Ice Fishing Tournament held at Seymour Lake in Charleston, and on Lake Memphremagog. The tournament memorializes the giving character of Eli Goss, who was a senior at United Christian Academy when he passed away in a motor vehicle accident on Sept. 17, 2010
Better than ever, the Fairbanks Museum reopened to the public after its annual closure.
Local artists have gotten creative in pursuit of their passion during the pandemic.
The North Country Falcon basketball program was awarded the 2019-20 Mona Garone Outstanding Sportsmanship Award.
Heart Space Yoga founder and owner Andrea Thibaudeau was chosen St. Johnsbury Business Person Of The Year in online polling.
Kay Hausman, CNM joined the Women’s Wellness Center at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital.
We congratulate and thank them all … both for their efforts and for allowing us the privilege of sharing their great news.
