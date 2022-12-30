Over the past week, we’ve enjoyed reporting on the vast and varied achievements of local people improving our community.
A recent grant worth $400,000, announced on Thursday by Gov. Phil Scott, completes the funding need Rural Edge has for a housing project in Newport.
Winter Garden, a community art project hung this week on Main Street was created through a collaboration of First Night North, the St. Johnsbury Hub, St. J Sparkles, and Discover St. Johnsbury.
The Kingdom All Stars have broken their own record when it comes to online releases of original songs. “The Truck Song,” which was used in a Vermont car commercial and helped the band win the statewide “Beats For Good“ Band Competition this summer has reached 1,000 streams on Spotify two weeks after its initial release.
Footings were poured for the NVRH expansion project, marking a concrete development toward the hospital’s new Mental Health Support Area.
In 2023, the Balsams Grand Resort redevelopment team is looking to advance its plan for an expanded ski area.
Cooper Brueck, Haiden Chilafoux, Alex Leslie, Josh Robie, Lauryn Corrigan, Addison Pilgrim, Morgan Rivard, Taylor Blaise, Rex Hauser, Evan Dennis, Josh Robie, Alex Leslie, Kayden Hoskins, Carmichael Lopez, Landon Lord, Avery Woodburn, Sabine Brueck, Sakoya Sweeney, Caitlyn Davison, Tessa Luther, Alexis Christensen, Keegan Tillotson, Emma McKeage, Haley Rossitto, Arianna Lord, Sierra Riff, Brooke’lyn Robinson, Molly Smith, Marissa Kenison, Brendan Moodie, Tyler Rivard, Xavier Hill, Ben Wheelock, Kaeden Cloutier, and Zack Alamuddin were all named Daily Top Performers by our sports staff.
First Night North is planning fun, activities and entertainment for all ages.
Maverick Oliver Abbott and Jesse James Lee were born.
Catamount Arts hosted a free screening of “Traverse” documenting the dramatic attempt by St. Johnsbury native Hillary Gerardi and Valentine Fabre to cross one of the most dangerous mountain ranges in the French Alps.
The Journey to Recovery Community Center recently added a new stopover for someone on track toward deliverance from drug or alcohol dependency.
Several local projects are among the beneficiaries of the recently passed 2023 Omnibus Appropriations bill, funding the federal government for the coming fiscal year.
The North Country Home Health and Hospice Agency welcomed Christina Rosten as its new director of operations.
Lyndon Institute’s Brooke’lyn Robinson and Austin Wheeler were voted Athletes of the Week by readers and local sports fans. Andrew Joncas, Kerrick Medose, Grady Hadlock, Cassidy Kittredge, Addison Hadlock, Jordan Alley and Ariana Lord were also nominated.
Lyndon Institute’s Chelsea Ott was awarded the Saint Michael’s College Vermont Presidential Scholarship.
The Santa Fund served over 400 local families in need.
Local carolers gathered to support four-year-old Adriel Carignan, who was born with spina bifida.
Kendall Gendron and her husband Travis purchased the iconic schoolhouse in East Corinth used in the 1988 movie, “Beetlejuice” with plans to preserve it.
BHS Composites, a Canadian composites company with a local production facility, plans to nearly double its workforce and invest a half-million dollars here to make electric truck body parts.
Leslie Delhaie was hired as executive vice president and chief operating and innovation officer at Community National Bank’s Derby branch.
Littleton Regional Healthcare welcomed Dr. Eric Siegel to its team of providers at North Country Women’s Health.
The Forest Products Accelerator, a program of Northern Vermont University and Do North Coworking announced Sylvacurl, based in East Hardwick, won its $10,000 peer-selected prize.
Peter Lanoue went 16-0 and beat the “Experts” in the Hoagies weekly “Beat the Record Football Challenge.”
Cabot is preparing for its town-wide 12th Night Celebration Jan. 6-7.
We congratulate and thank them all … both for their efforts and for allowing us to share their great news.
