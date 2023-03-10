Over the past week, we’ve enjoyed reporting on people’s vast and varied achievements in improving our community.
The Board of Trustees of North Country Hospital announced the return of Tom Frank who will serve as Chief Executive Officer.
Governor Scott tapped the following locals to serve on state boards and commissions: Kelly Sinclair, Danville (Board of Nursing:); Karena Shippee, Danville; (State Board of Optometry); and David Patneaude, Derby Line (State Emergency Response Commission).
Governor Scott named Clark Atwell, St. Johnsbury; Dexter Randall, Newport Center; Eugene Reid, Canaan; Nicole Daignon, Hardwick and Patricia Sears, Lowell to the District #7 Environmental Commission.
Concord voters elected Linda Blakslee as the new town clerk to succeed outgoing Town Clerk Cynthia Gaboriault.
The Tom Gershwin Quintet will perform at the Loading Dock tonight (Saturday).
The Guildhall Cabin Fever concerts wrap up the season tonight with a regular favorite, Ryan Duffy.
The North Country boys’ basketball team plays for the DII Vermont State Championship tonight.
Woodsville boys basketball coach Jamie Walker was named the New Hampshire Basketball Coaches Organization DIV Coach of the Year. Local players Cam Davidson, Josh Robie, Kayden Hoskins, Carmichael Lopez, Alex Leslie, Kolten Dowse, Ben Wheelock, Landon Kingsbury, Jack Boudreault, Dre Akines and Connor Houston were also honored.
The Charles M. and Hanna H. Gray Gallery at NVRH is now featuring art by students from the Arlington School, Hazen Union School, Lyndon Institute and St. Johnsbury Academy.
Colebrook and Littleton are two of eight New Hampshire communities receiving grant funding from $12.1 million for clean drinking water infrastructure, planning, and other projects.
A two-way race for town moderator ended in a tie during Australian ballot voting on Tuesday in Derby but Brian Smith quickly conceded to Frank Davis to spare the town the cost of an expensive special election.
The Kingdom Blades competed for the DII Vermont Hockey Championship.
North Country sophomore basketball star Sabine Brueck was named the 2022-23 Gatorade Vermont girls’ basketball player of the year, the first Falcon girls player to earn the prestigious honor.
Retiring Kirby Town Clerk Wanda Grant was honored by voters for 41 years of public service. Erin Patoine, will succeed Grant.
Woodsville girls basketball coach Tori Clough was named the New Hampshire Basketball Coaches Organization DIV Coach of the Year. Local players Addison Hadlock, Ariana Lord, Marissa Kenison, Delaney Whiting, Haley Rossitto, Sierra Riff, Lauryn Corrigan, Mya Brown, Emma McKeage, Jacqueline Giroux, Saidey Placey, Ella Horsch and Kaitlyn Clark were also honored.
Longtime Barnet Fire & Rescue Department member Joe Barrett was honored at Town Meeting for his 43 years of service on the town’s volunteer fire department.
Peacham Town Clerk Tom Galinat was honored at Town Meeting for his public service. Rebecca Washington was elected to replace him.
Profile’s Makenna Price was named the Granite State Conference skier of the year. Also honored were Angela D’Orazio, Elaina Demaggio, Thomas Fortner, Coen Mullins, Zach Porter and Wyatt Lawton.
Groveton’s Marissa Kenison was named the Granite State Conference Girls Basketball North Player of the Year. Also honored were Addison Hadlock, Ariana Lord, Jacqueline Giroux, Mya Brown and Delaney Whiting.
Woodsville’s Camden Davidson was named the Granite State Conference Boys Basketball North Player of the Year. Also honored were Josh Robie, Alex Leslie, Landon Kingsbury, Kayden Hoskins and Carmichael Lopez.
Roy Stever oil paintings are on display at the Kennedy Gallery in Portsmouth.
Governor Phil Scott has appointed Paul F. Noel of Irasburg as the new Fish and Wildlife Board member from Orleans County.
The Danville 7/8 girls and the Kingdom East 7/8 boys were crowned middle-school champions of the Northeast Athletic League.
The North Country Girls Basketball Team capped a perfect 24-0 season with the DII Vermont State Championship.
North Country’s Cora Nadeau and Sabine Brueck were named Vermont Lake Division co-players of the year. Coach Sarah Roy was named the league’s coach of the year. Also honored was Maya Auger.
St. Johnsbury Academy students (Ruby Tillotson, Fernanda Yabur Bustamante Falcon, Jenna Zorn, Peyton Qualter, Ryoma Kato, Julian Lumbra, Michaela Kane and Uma Chirkova) won 13 regional art awards in this year’s 2023 Scholastic Art and Writing Awards for both Fine Art and Writing.
The craft beverage company Artesano Mead/KIS Kombucha seeks to relocate from its Groton headquarters to a custom-built 12,000-square-foot facility in the St. Johnsbury- Lyndon Industrial Park.
The Colebrook girls’ basketball won the New Hampshire DIV State Championship.
The Woodsville boys basketball won the New Hampshire DIV State Championship.
The Lancaster Select Board unanimously approved the Town Forest Stewardship Plan, a playbook for the 260-acre municipal woodland.
The St. Johnsbury Academy girls’ basketball competed in the Vermont DI State Championship.
The Blue Mountain girls’ basketball team competed in the Vermont DIV State Championship.
Gary Aubin, of St. Johnsbury, who serves as the director of the St. Johnsbury Town Band, authored a newly-published book called “History of Town Bands in Vermont.”
Marty Beattie was honored in Las Vegas as an Exceptional Independents Award recipient through the Shelby Report.
Littleton Regional Healthcare’s Dr. Alice Rocke, General Surgeon, and Dr. Jeffrey Kauffman, Orthopaedic Surgeon and Sports Medicine Provider earned Top Doctor designation from New Hampshire Magazine.
Nancy Hogue of Danville was named Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Vermont director of pharmacy.
Tonight the Highland Center for the Arts hosts one of the greatest gatherings of musical talent in the history of Northeastern Vermont to raise money for the Lamoille Area Cancer Network.
We congratulate and thank them all … both for their efforts and allowing us to share their great news.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.