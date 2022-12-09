Over the past week, we’ve enjoyed reporting on the vast and varied achievements of local people improving our community.

Six St. Johnsbury Academy cross-country runners (Nathan Lenzini, Carson Eames, Nathaniel Bernier, Andrew Thornton-Sherman, Ari Leven and Isaac Lenzini) representing the Green Mountain Athletic Association will compete today at the Junior Olympic National Championships in College Station, Texas.

