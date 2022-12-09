Over the past week, we’ve enjoyed reporting on the vast and varied achievements of local people improving our community.
Six St. Johnsbury Academy cross-country runners (Nathan Lenzini, Carson Eames, Nathaniel Bernier, Andrew Thornton-Sherman, Ari Leven and Isaac Lenzini) representing the Green Mountain Athletic Association will compete today at the Junior Olympic National Championships in College Station, Texas.
Lyndon Institute’s Grace Martin and St. Johnsbury Academy’s Jayden Henderson were invited to the 2022 Northern New England Senior Volleyball Showcase.
St. Peter’s Episcopal Mission will welcome the Rt. Rev. Dr. Shannon MacVean-Brown to a special service tomorrow.
December’s Community-Curated Film Series at Catamount Arts is presenting Iranian filmmaker Abbas Kiarostami’s “Koker Trilogy.”
KCP Presents and Catamount Arts brought the Soweto Gospel Choir to Fuller Hall who, in turn, brought the house down.
Northeast Kannabis is opening in downtown St. Johnsbury.
After seven decades, the family of Sgt. Alfred H. Sidney got closure when the Korean War combat veteran was laid to rest in his family’s plot in Littleton.
State highway employee Andre Brasseur helped two motorists from a smoking vehicle and snuffed out a car fire.
Wes Ward Auto donated to the Santa Fund.
St. Johnsbury Distillery is holding a free tasting event today (Saturday) at Farmway.
Do North Coworking has expressed interest in converting the 6,500-square-foot space on the third floor of the Lyndonville municipal office building into rental office space.
The Littleton Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 816 honored victims of the WWII attack on Pearl Harbor.
The Lisbon Board of Selectmen voted to continue allowing OHRVs on town roads to give local residents access to the Ammonoosuc Recreational Rail Trail.
The Vermont Agency of Transportation announced nearly $700,000 in grants to municipalities along the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail to improve trail amenities and visitor experience.
The New Hampshire Cannabis Association appointed former State Rep. Timothy T. Egan as the inaugural chair of the NHCANN Board of Advisors.
All Around Power is hosting a 36-hour Christmas Party this weekend with new deals every couple hours.
St. Johnsbury Academy’s Gerardo Fernandez was named the Boys Soccer Player of the Year by our sports staff.
The Caledonian-Record named its 2022 Boys Soccer Dream Dozen. Making the elite team were Gerardo Fernandez (SJA), Cooper Brueck (NC), Tyler Rivard (H), Joelvy Perez (L), Cam Davidson (W), Charlie Thompson (LR), Jorge Trade (SJA), Rob Southworth (WM), Noah Fortin (NC), Connor Houston (W), Person Freligh (P) and Aidan Brody (SJA).
Paula Poundstone gave an interview to Catamount Arts’ Erin Narey ahead of the comedian’s tour stop at Fuller Hall this week.
The Vermont Symphony Orchestra is bringing its Brass Quintet and Counterpoint Chorus holiday concert to the United Church of Newport.
St. Johnsbury will Sparkle this weekend with a downtown celebration.
The Granite Senior Services senior living community took a giant leap forward after nabbing a $20.638 million federal loan.
Lakeview Grange #359 in West Barnet hosted a pound auction that raised $679 for the Santa Fund.
Lily Grace Simpson was born.
The Lyndon Select Board appointed Jeremiah Aiken to the Development Review Board and Holly Taylor to the Planning Commission.
The Omni Mount Washington is bringing the Glenn Miller Orchestra to the grand resort.
Local businesses are offering tremendous holiday deals so you can really help yourself out by shopping local.
KCP Presents brings Trio Mediaeval to the South Church tonight (Saturday).
Bethlehem Reimagined Inc. received a $20,000 donation from The Autosaver Group to support the cleanup of the former Sinclair Hotel lot. ASG owner Abel Toll gave the gift in honor of his lifetime friend and business partner Ronney Lyster.
The Gilman Senior Center got a $20,000 gift from Casella Waste Systems to bring significant building renovations to completion.
Northern Counties Health Care and its community partners recently awarded $307,300 in grant funds to 10 local projects addressing health equity.
The Littleton Holiday Lights Decorating Contest for homes is underway.
V2VG Thrift Store, a volunteer-run charity dedicated to providing aid and assistance to area veterans and first responders, held its grand opening.
St. Johnsbury Academy’s Dawson Wilkins was named Defensive Football Player of the Year by our sports staff.
The Town of Lyndon has launched a capital campaign to support the renovation of the Sanborn Covered Bridge.
A small army of volunteers operating with near-military precision gathered Saturday to support military men and women serving overseas during the holidays through the local VT S.U.P.P.O.R.T.S program.
Mya Brown, Haley Rossitto, Ariana Lord, Lexi Santamaria, Alex Leslie, Cayden Wakeham, Keenen Hurlburt, Addison Hadlock, Addison Pilgrim, Josh Robie, Cam Davidson, Ryan Walker, Landon Kingsbury and Kayden Hoskins were named Daily Top Performers by our sports staff.
St. Johnsbury Academy seniors presented their Capstone projects.
Cannon Mountain opened which means all of our local mountains are ready for you.
Northern Counties Health Care hired family nurse practitioner Amy Davis.
Nikole Brainard was recently promoted to assistant VP and finance manager of Community National Bank.
St. Johnsbury Academy’s Quinn Murphy was named Offensive Football Player of the Year by our sports staff.
The Great North Woods Center for the Arts is bringing an Irish Christmas to the Rialto.
The Guildhall Cabin Fever Concert Series is presenting the “Fireside Fiddlers” as its featured artist in the month of December.
The arts are thriving at the Colonial Theatre. We congratulate and thank them all … both for their efforts and for allowing us to share their great news.
