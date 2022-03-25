Over the past week, we’ve enjoyed reporting on the vast and varied achievements of local people improving our community.
Ryegate authors Casey and Clarissa Kendall have published a new children’s book, “I Appreciate Your Resilience.”
Catamount Bluegrass Night returns live and in-person tonight (Saturday), with Bob and Sarah Amos at the Catamount ArtPort.
Canadian Folk Music Award nominees, the Bombadils, together with harpist Ellen Gibling, will bring bluegrass/ Celtic music next week to the York Street Meeting House in Lyndon.
Concord resident Angelique Brown will serve as the next principal at Concord School.
The Franconia Ridge Loop — named one of the world’s best hikes by National Geographic in 2017 — will be getting some significant upgrades over the next five years.
St. Johnsbury Academy senior Elizabeth Jones signed her letter of intent to attend Division II Franklin Pierce University where she will compete for the women’s track and field program.
Local endurance athlete Jesse Holden is collaborating on the Black Fly Run or Bike in Westmore that he hopes will be the first of several such events.
St. Johnsbury Firefighter Brenden Greaves was awarded the Medal of Bravery - the first for a member of the local department.
Vermont Everyone Eats will continue through July 1.
Brooklyn Renee Isham, Preston Thomas Ste. Marie, Hayden Clyde Cassidy and Wilder Forrest Chauvin were born.
Kingdom Dentistry welcomed well-known hygienist Patti Barrett to its growing practice.
Hazen Coach Aaron Hill was named 2022 Capital League Coach of the Year.
Former St. J Academy standout Lilly Leach scored four goals for Stonehill College which stunned Le Moyne College, the second-ranked team in the Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association D-II poll.
Two-sport athlete Olivia Lewis of Lyndon Institute will compete for Northern Vermont University- Lyndon beginning next fall. Lewis will play both women’s lacrosse and women’s basketball.
Sophomore Haile Hicks, a pitcher for Saint Anselm College and former White Mountains regional star, was named the Northeast-10 Conference Pitcher of the Week.
Northern Vermont University-Lyndon men’s tennis player Patrick Wickstrom was named the first North Atlantic Conference Player of the Week.
Developer Robert Wisnouckas is renovating the long-dormant Allard Block located in the heart of King’s Square in Lancaster.
Fire Brigade Chief Wayne Greer bought a fire engine and sold it to East Burke for a dollar.
The Willing Workers of Sugar Hill are holding a “Cookies for a Cause” fundraiser for their Milk Program.
A new resource center for BIPOC students at Northern Vermont University will be named in honor of student Mamadou N’Diaye who passed away in July of 2020.
Nine Lyndon Institute vocalists (Ellery Norwood, Macey Mawhinney, Catrina Gallagher, Zane Mawhinney, Cady Robillard, Natalie Ely, Alex Sirois, Maida Stahler, and Vincent Courtemarche) were selected to attend the New England Music Festival in Burlington, Conn.
Andra Hibbert will replace longtime Peacham School Board member Mike Heath who resigned this week after eight years of public service.
Hazen Union senior Carter Hill won the Tristan Southworth Memorial Scholarship.
Lyndon hockey standouts Nick Matteis and Dylan Miller were named to the 2022 Division II Boys Hockey All-League Team, as voted on by coaches statewide.
North Country’s Cora Nadeau and Sabine Brueck earned Lake Division Basketball honors.
Four St. Johnsbury School students (Aleksey Strokanov, Riley Copans, Jonah Raser and Donley Johnson) recently qualified for the Vermont MathCounts State Competition. They are coached by Bryan Duff and Carl Johnson.
Hazen’s Maddison Hayden, LI’s Oak Clarke and SJA’s Madison Wilson were selected as school champions in the 2022 statewide Poetry Out Loud competition.
Danville School will install a Yurt to house a new career, technical and experiential learning program.
The NEK Council on Aging is participating in “March for Meals,” the month-long, nationwide celebration of Meal on Wheels.
Diane Coburn donated $6,000 to the Meals on Wheels program on behalf of the St. Johnsbury Elks Lodge.
The St. Johnsbury Rotary Club donated enough shelf-stable food to create 300 emergency food bags for Northeast Kingdom elder residents.
The Vermont State Police has collected more than 100 body-armor vests donated by law-enforcement agencies and members of the public since announcing the initiative just over a week ago.
Clara Andre, St. J Academy senior and captain of the Division I Kingdom Blades, competed in the 36th annual Vermont Rotary All-Star Hockey Classic. Lyndon’s Nick Matteis and Aiden Hale were also selected to play in the boys’ game but did not compete.
Lyndon Institute’s Kaylynn Pinsonneault received the VFW Bronze American Citizenship Award for her longtime support of VT. S.U.P.P.O.R.T.S.
Chris Caldwell was recently named to the Green Mountain United Way board of directors.
Dr. Kathy Tamburello of Lyndonville and Dr. Shawntel Sechrist of Kirby are opening the NEK Community Animal Hospital in Lyndonville.
Cheryl Pelletier, a Lyndon native and speech-language pathologist, invented a patented, FDA-registered therapeutic chewing-swallowing device called The Side Biter.
Sonya Morse joined Littleton Urological Associates at Littleton Regional Healthcare.
Ashley Jacobs was promoted to the Island Pond office supervisor for the Community National Bank.
North Country head basketball coach John Gunn was named Lake Division Coach of the Year.
White Mountains’ Tyler Hicks and Avery Hazelton, Littleton’s Mike Hampson, and Woodsville’s Cam Tenney-Burt and Elijah Flocke participated in the 2022 New Hampshire Basketball Coaches Organization’s Division III-IV senior all-star classic.
Jed’s Maple Products hosted their live, in-person Sugar on Snow Party and Maple Open House.
The Northeast Kingdom Artisans Guild extended the exhibition of the work of Chuck Trotsky.
The Lunenburg Annual Maple Festival returns today.
We congratulate and thank them all … both for their efforts and for allowing us the privilege of sharing their great news.
