Over the past week, we’ve enjoyed reporting on the vast and varied achievements of local people improving our community.
Under management by MSI Realty, the building at 67 Eastern Ave is once again hustling and bustling after more than a three-year hiatus from St. Johnsbury’s downtown.
Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital and Umbrella announced the recipients of the 2022 NEK Prevention Center of Excellence Grant program’s sub-awards.
The Levitt AMP free summer concert series, produced by Catamount Arts, returns this weekend when MELT takes the stage at Dog Mountain. Local Rotarians will be available to take donations for anyone interested in helping the people of Ukraine.
NVU-Lyndon student-athlete Zach Falkenburg was named the NorthAtlantic Conference Man of the Year for 2021-22 - the highest honor in the NAC.
Local singer Lydia Gray will perform a concert to benefit children in India.
The Connecticut River Artisan Group and Great North Woods Center for the Arts will unveil “Winding Walk” by Gillian Christy - the winning entry in the annual sculpture competition to add works of art to the sculpture garden at the Center.
Peter Gould will present his solo clown/mime/music/audience participation performance this week at the Albany Town Hall.
Barnet historian, writer and researcher Kathleen Monroe shared local stories of the Civil War.
Kimberly Wood, of Lyndonville, was installed as District Deputy for the BPO Elks for lodges in the North District of the Vermont Elks Association, Inc.
Ben’s Mill in Barnet is celebrating its 150th birthday.
A week after being named Gatorade Vermont boys track and field player of the year, Evan Thornton-Sherman set a race record at the Montpelier Mile.
Profile is hosting its first-ever ‘Summer Basketball Challenge’ this weekend.
The Great North Woods 10U All-Stars are playing for the N.H. State Championship this weekend.
The Lyndon Softball All-Stars won the Vermont District 4 Little League Tournament and advance now to the states.
North Country Medicaid patients will now get dental care.
Luke O’Brien led an effort by the NorthWoods Stewardship Center to publish the second edition to the Northeast Kingdom Mountain Trial Guide.
Financing is falling into place for the acquisition of two parcels of property to serve as community forests in Burke.
Araya Lanae Jones and Cypress Flint McBride were born.
Vermont Children’s Theater is performing Pinocchio this weekend.
The Rockin’ the Park concert series in Centennial Park kicked off with Ashley Jane’s Hootenanny.
Greensboro Nursing Home is one of five organizations around the state receiving a Community Challenge grant and will use the money to build a walking trail.
St. Johnsbury’s Delaney Rankin pitched in two out-of-the-three wins, helping the North claim victory in the Vermont North-South Softball Classic at Castleton University. Other locals competing for the North included Danville’s Rylie Cadieux and Ava Marshia; Lyndon’s Brydie Barton and Natalie Tenney; and St. Johnsbury’s Adrianna Lemieux. Lyndon’s Emma Newland and Kadienne Whitcomb were named to the team but unable to participate. St. Johnsbury’s Jeremy Roberts and Aaron Carr and Lyndon’s Chris Carr were the coaches.
The St. Johnsbury Babe Ruth All-Stars won the District 3 title and will play in the state championship this weekend.
Hundred of people gathered in Greensboro to raise money and awareness for the citizens of Ukraine that are fighting for their own freedom. The effort raised over $20,000.
The Burklyn Arts Summer Fair returned for the 52nd year.
Gloria (née Fontaine) and Reginald Garand celebrated their 73rd wedding anniversary on July 4th.
A skate park that a group of Bethlehem residents have envisioned for a number of years to give area youth and community members an additional recreational opportunity and a place to socialize is inching closer to reality.
Barnet is making 10 percent of ARPA money available to local non-profits.
Communities throughout the region celebrated Independence Day with parades and fireworks.
The 151-year-old United Methodist Church in West Burke received a $50K grant from the Preservation Trust of Vermont.
The Sunray Meditation Society is planning the 38th Annual Native American Elders Gathering to be hosted by Chief Ven. Dhyani Ywahoo.
Jim Sullivan left a lucrative career in finance to become the new Town Administrator in Burke.
Littleton is caught up on municipal audits and things are reportedly looking good.
Sheila Weston opened a new consignment shop in downtown St. Johnsbury.
Dan Ouimette sold Dan’s Gravel to Ronnie and Mike Rodrigue who will rename the company Rodrigue’s Gravel & Excavation.
Stahler Furniture is merging with Modern Furniture.
Northern Counties Health Care and North Country Hospital plan to open Northern Express Care – Newport on Monday.
Eight-year-old motocross sensation Carter Pilgrim is taking his talents to the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn Ranch in Tennessee.
Local golfers Nelson Eaton, Will Eaton, Jackson King, Brady Perron, Camden Ayer and Austin Giroux competed at the 2022 Vermont Amateur Championship.
Modern Times Theater performed a puppet show at Caspian Lake.
The Athenaeum hosted the inaugural Beer-Stadt Festival.
Vermont slate tiles will grace the sides of the new Tang Science Annex at the Fairbanks Museum and Planetarium.
We congratulate and thank them all … both for their efforts and for allowing us the privilege of sharing their great news.
