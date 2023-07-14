Over the past week, we’ve enjoyed reporting on people’s vast and varied achievements in improving our community.
The Stars & Stripes Festival is today (Saturday) in Lyndonville.
St. Johnsbury firefighters and public works are helping Barre City with recovery operations after major flooding this week.
As part of an effort to expand services for veterans, U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-NH, during a Senate Committee on Veterans Affairs hearing this week at the U.S. Capitol, shared the story of local veteran Tim Carignan who overcame the challenge of securing Veterans Administration insurance for his psychiatric service dog Duchess that helps him manage his post-traumatic stress disorder.
North Country basketball star Sabine Brueck’s basketball jersey is on its way to Knoxville, Tennessee, where it will be featured at the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame Ring of Honor.
Former Northern Vermont University-Lyndon basketball player Kai Burridge is offering a youth basketball camp held at Danville School.
Sam Natti made the round of 32 at the 120th New Hampshire Amateur Championship at Manchester Country Club.
The Vermont Children’s Theater will perform “The Pirate Queen” next week.
Weathervane Theatre is introducing a new programming initiative, “Nights of Northern Lights” Entertainment Series.
The Colonial Theatre has short, live performances for kids every Wednesday in July and August.
The New Hampshire Army National Guard is advancing a plan to build a new 28,000-square-foot accessory structure for maintaining its vehicles and equipment at its armory along Meadow Street.
Kirby’s Riley Miller, 18, was selected to the U.S. National Mountain Bike team competing at the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships in Glasgow, Scotland.
St. Johnsbury Academy’s Chip Langmaid was named the 2023 Vermont Boys Track and Field Coach of the Year by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association.
Scottish Celt-rock band Albannach returns to Dog Mountain tomorrow as part of the Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series.
Local author Annie Gibavic of Sutton published a chronicle of Joseph Seavey Hall - a pioneer in local tourism.
Shawn Mullins played at the Colonial.
Ericka Cushing Rocked the Park in Lancaster.
Pat Klinefelter is the artist of the month at the Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital.
Footworks played live on the green at McIndoes Academy.
The new five-member Select Board held its first organizational meeting in Lyndon under the town-village merger.
Hazel Grace Donovan, Jane Joy Marshall, and Benjamin Forest O’Brien were born.
The Lyndonville Fire Department’s Swiftwater Rescue Team deployed in Ludlow to help rescue people during the week’s historic flood.
The Vermont Old Cemetery Association awarded the Waterford Historical Society a grant for gravestone repair in the historic Charles Hill Cemetery.
The miracle donkeys of Brownington had a birthday party.
Evan Thornton- Sherman took the podium in the 1,500 at the 2023 USATF Under- 20 National Outdoor Championships.
The St. Johnsbury Babe Ruth 18U baseball team won the Vermont Wood Bat Tournament in Franklin County.
Lyndon Institute’s Tim Tester earned the Outstanding Student Award at Norwich Youth Leadership Conference.
SJA alum Dr. Heather “Roy” Martin earned her EdD, Doctor of Education from Columbia University.
St. Johnsbury Academy’s Uma Chirkova and Ethan Spence competed at the 2023 American Regions Math League competition at Penn State University.
The four students (Madison Hammond, Austin Beaumont, Shayna Isabelle and Arrow Decker) from North Country Career Center who won gold at the SkillsUSA state competition represented Vermont at the Atlanta National Skills and Leadership Conference.
SAU 58’s Michelle Overhoff was selected as the 2023 recipient of the Charles Marston Scholarship.
St. Johnsbury Academy’s Isabella Mazza of Barnet earned a bronze medal in Restaurant Service at the SkillsUSA National Leadership & Skills Conference.
The 23rd annual Seek the Peak raised money for the Mt. Washington Observatory.
Franconia celebrated its 250th anniversary during the annual Old Home Day.
Local baseball and softball All-Stars are competing in tournaments across the region.
Raymond Pilette Jr., of Lyndonville, is rehabbing old and neglected gravestones in his free time.
The Lyndon ARPA Advisory Committee created the framework for a $200,000 small business grant match program.
The nonprofit Tri-Town Bicycle donated a bicycle to the Lisbon Police Department.
The Wheelock Community Initiative earned a grant to conduct a walking audit.
Lyndon Institute has hired David Schilling as the Career and Technical Education director.
Community National Bank’s Holly Pepin was recently promoted from marketing assistant to treasury and municipal relationship manager.
Littleton Regional Healthcare held its 46th Annual Volunteer Recognition Banquet.
Our sports staff named Blue Mountain Union’s Evan Dennis the Caledonian-Record 2023 Baseball Player of the Year.
Dennis, Karter Deming (WM), Austin Wheeler (LI), Tyler Rivard (H), Lyle Rooney (H), Rex Hauser (SJA), Mike Hogan (W), Blake Fillion (L), Noah Covell (WM), Kolten Dowse (C), Ricky Fennimore (BMU), and Cam Berry (LI) were selected for the 2023 Caledonian-Record Baseball Dream Dozen. Earning honorable mention were Ethan Lussier, Kason Blood, Robert Breault, Joe Leblanc, Will Eaton, JP Perez, Wyatt Mason, Kaden Jones, James Montgomery, Cam Cook, Liam Shaw, Jackson Horne, Cage Thompson, Brayden Shallow, and Jason Mitchell.
Local Austin Giroux (third), Nelson Eaton, and Jackson King all earned top-20 finishes at the 2023 Vermont Amateur golf championship.
Jacob Silver, a 2022 St. Johnsbury Academy graduate, made his amateur MMA debut.
The North Country Chamber Players’ presentation, “All In The Family,” kicks off Week One of the White Mountains Music Festival this weekend.
Retired physician Brendan Buckley will discuss his new biography of the late, beloved sports writer Dave Morse at the Hardwick Town House this week.
With a $322,500 tax credit grant, the Lisbon Area Historical Society is advancing plans to build out its new museum into a community hub that serves present and future generations with a growing number of artifacts and exhibits, as well as programs, community partnerships, and events.
We congratulate and thank them all … both for their efforts and the privilege to share their great news.
