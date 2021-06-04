Over the past week we’ve enjoyed reporting on the vast and varied achievements of local people improving our community.
Legendary swimmer Diana Nyad made a guest appearance at Waterford School’s last staff meeting of the year to share mutual respect and admiration.
Littleton Police and Fire rescuers saved three lucky ducklings from a fowl fate.
Friends of Dog Mountain will host the return of the Founders Celebration Dog Party in honor of the lives and loves of Dog Mountain’s visionaries, Stephen and Gwen Huneck.
The Colonial Theatre will offer a cinema camp for teens.
The Littleton Cultural Arts Commission will host a series of town-wide Littleton First Friday Arts events this summer.
Sage Smith, Samantha Howe, Carrie Meunier, Kaitlyn Ilacqua, Lauren McKee, Bre Lemay, Morgan Wagstaff, Jadon Baker, Tim Tremblay, Karter Deming, Tyler Hicks, Brody LaBounty, Ethan Heng, Adriana Lemieux, Delaney Rankin, Whit Steen, Dylan Dwyer, Gardner Auchincloss, Jaden Hayes, Jess Riley, Tyra Scelza, Taylor Menard, Cece Marquis, Jonn Morgan, Caleb Nelson, Joe Schlesinger, Josh Finkle, Blake Fillion, Mary Fowler, Ian Applegate, Mate Koszo, Karsen Clark, Rylie Cadieux, Cassidy Kittredge, Felicity Sulham, Maggie Emerson, Alejandro de Cardenas, Dylan Miller, Evan Dennis, Collin Punderson, Ryan Gardner, David Piers, Shane Stevens, Lilian Kittredge, Kaia Anderson were named Daily Top Performers by our sports staff.
NVU-Lyndon baseball player Codi Smith was honored by D3baseball.com and the American Baseball Coaches Association.
It’s opening day for St. Johnsbury Baseball and Softball.
Heidi Choate and Evan Perkins’ Small Axe Farm in Barnet is featured in an international film series - “The Good Life.”
Littleton Area Veterinary Urgent Care reopened after a two-month shutdown, caused by a lack of manpower.
Local police chiefs are sharing valuable and unique insights with readers on their profession.
The St. Johnsbury School hosted a vaccine clinic.
Military veterans will be supported and celebrated on Flag Day at the Ninth Annual Veterans Summit at Northern Vermont University.
The first jury trial in 15 months will happen later this month in the Caledonia County Courthouse.
The St. Johnsbury Middle School jazz band will perform on Church Street at the Burlington Discover Jazz Festival on June 8. They are among 10 school bands throughout the state that will be performing during the festival.
Communities turned out to honor our fallen heroes on Memorial Day.
Lake Region’s Paige Currier and Cole Alexander were voted Athletes of the Week by our readers and sports fans.
Michelle Konopka and Jeffery Whitcomb got married.
Annika Lium Zosuls, Kenneth Robert Russell Marcy, Paisyn Patricia Finnigan, Charlotte Elizabeth Lemieux, Dylan Joseph Page and Wayne Howard Duncan were born.
White Mountains Regional High School will allow approximately 60 graduates to go without face coverings at the Class of 2021 commencement ceremony.
Communities can now weigh in on a regionalization plan for local fire departments.
All Around Power is revving up to expand its offerings to include food and beverages.
LI valedictorian Julia Before captured third place in the all-around for her age division at the Level 9 Eastern Gymnastics Championships in College Park, Georgia — competing against top athletes from half of the nation.
St. Johnsbury Academy’s Mate Koszo seized his second consecutive Vermont state individual tennis title. He was the first Hilltopper to ever repeat as state champion.
Evan Thornton-Sherman continues his assault on the track and field record books, setting new records at meets in Essex and St. Johnsbury.
Northern Vermont University-Lyndon Upward Bound program began its 40th annual summer program with fifty-six students from the Northeast Kingdom of Vermont and the North Country of New Hampshire.
Groveton School’s Wyatt Reynolds and Gage Collins were winners in the Wildlife Forever Fish Art Contest.
Gov. Phil Scott closed out his media briefing by highlighting the importance of Memorial Day and recalling the sacrifice of Walden’s Tristan Southworth and a meeting with the fallen soldier’s family this week.
Three years after launching in Colebrook, American Performance Polymers was awarded a $13.1 million federal contract for increased domestic glove production.
14-year-old Danny Stinson is on track with his professional racing career.
Lyndon Institute announced that Joseph F. Army will be the commencement speaker and the Rev. Bruce S. Comiskey will be faith leader for the graduating class of 2021.
The Bethlehem Select Board is going to try recycling clothing for families in need.
The St. Johnsbury Development Review Board has approved an application by RuralEdge to convert the former jailhouse on Cherry Street into affordable housing units.
Trividia Manufacturing is on a massive hiring spree.
Barnet students learned about how to properly retire an American flag at a retirement ceremony led by VFW State Commander Roland Bigelow.
Brian and Ruby Berryman used the past year to breathe new life into the Lancaster Motel.
Katey Licata and D.J. McLaughlin are opening Boule, a bakery and pastry shop on the corner of Railroad and Portland Streets in St. Johnsbury.
Lenore Dwyer earned retirement after 18 years operating A Daisy Daze in Lyndonville.
The exhibit History of the Sugar Hill Willing Workers will be on display throughout the summer at the Sugar Hill Historical Museum.
The MAC Center for the Arts will host a new exhibit entitled Ecosystem Services Through an Artist’s Eye, a collaborative event with the Orleans County Natural Resources Conservation District and the Memphremagog Watershed Association.
The Colonial Theatre recently received an anonymous pledge to match gifts dollar for dollar up to $10,000 in support of implementing a new heating, cooling, and ventilation system at the theatre.
Weeks Memorial Library is starting up its summer programming.
We congratulate and thank them all … both for their efforts and for allowing us the privilege of sharing their great news.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.