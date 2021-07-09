Over the past week we’ve enjoyed reporting on the vast and varied achievements of local people improving our community.
Mike Dickerman helped publish “The 4000-Footers of New Hampshire’s White Mountains” as part of Arcadia Publishing’s popular Images of America series.
Lyndon Institute’s Kelleigh Simpson was named the Caledonian-Record Softball Player of the Year by our sports staff.
Local golfers Austin Giroux, Nelson Eaton and Jackson King shot well at the Vermont Amateur.
Both St. Johnsbury and Lyndonville will be represented in the Babe Ruth 13U All-Star Vermont State Tournament this weekend at Legion Field.
Catamount Arts, the St. Johnsbury Chamber of Commerce, and the Town of St. Johnsbury are presenting this summer’s second Hey St. J! #Get-DownTown today.
Catamount Arts presents the Vermont Symphony Orchestra’s “Close to Home & Far Afield” tour today at Dog Mountain and tomorrow launches the first Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series concert of the season, with HuDost performing.
After a year of closure due to Covid-19, Catamount Arts has announced the reopening of the Fried Family Gallery in its St. Johnsbury arts center with ‘Open to Landscape,’ a four-person exhibition of paintings, photographs and works by Keith Chamberlin, Terry Ekasala, Anni Lorenzini and Elizabeth Nelson.
Mermania is coming to the Satellite Gallery in Lyndonville.
Rink, Inc. is successfully fundraising and offering to take over operations at Fenton Chester Ice Arena.
St. Johnsbury’s many building projects were on display Wednesday as Rep. Peter Welch, D-VT, came to town to highlight a planned federal appropriation to assist the future Fairbanks Museum Science Annex.
Department of Motor Vehicle services will once again be available at the Green Mountain Mall.
Retired NHFG Warden Wayne Saunders published a children’s book.
Above the Notch Community School, the adult education program based at the Littleton High School, is adding more programs for the fall 2021 semester.
Vaccination rates may be higher than first blush in border communities across the Northeast Kingdom where residents may have received their vaccination out of state.
The proposed merger of the financially challenged Indian Stream Health Center with Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital is now under review by the state.
St. Johnsbury Academy’s Evan Thornton-Sherman was named the Caledonian-Record Boys’ Track Athlete of the Year by our sports staff.
Three Corners won the 15U District III Babe Ruth Championship and will join Orleans in the Vermont State Tournament beginning this weekend at North Country Union High School.
The NEK unemployment rate is dropping and the labor force is rising.
St. Johnsbury native, skyrunner and ultra-marathoner Hillary Gerardi won the Mont Blanc Marathon - one of the most difficult and prestigious races in the Alps.
Megan Matthers plans to open a herbal medicine center — The Heart Hand Land Herbal Apothecary and Clinic — on the edge of the Northern Vermont University-Lyndon campus.
Vermont Game Warden Wesley Butler rescued Jeffrey Carrasco and four kids when they got in trouble on Lake Dunmore.
Kristen Rouelle and Matthew Zita were married.
Cornhole players are meeting weekly in St. Johnsbury and helping to raise money for some good causes.
The Northern Vermont University-Lyndon Upward Bound program’s 40th annual Summer Program is in full swing with thirty-five local students taking part.
St. Johnsbury Academy’s Lily Barth was given the St. Johnsbury Players 2021 W. Clark Noyes Theatre Arts Award.
Towns throughout the region hosted Independence Day celebrations.
St. Johnsbury Academy’s Eve Codling won the national title in the commercial baking division of the USA Skills Challenge.
The Revs. Joan Vincent and Don Vincent were honored by the First Congregational Church of Lyndonville.
Free public WiFi in downtown St. Johnsbury is about to become a reality.
St. Johnsbury Academy’s Isabella Bostic was named the Caledonian-Record Girls’ Track Athlete of the Year by our sports staff.
Three volunteer-run trail networks (PRKR MTN Trails in Littleton, the Bethlehem Trail Association, and Profile Trails) joined to create a mountain bike trail collaborative - “North Country Tricycle.”
Laural Ruggles retired after 26 years of service to NVRH.
After winning $15,000 through the LaunchVT program, Zion Growers intends to use that money to advance their project in the ET&HK Ide building on Bay Street.
North Danville received designation as a Village Center through Vermont’s Agency of Commerce and Community Development’s Downtown Development Board.
The Simpson and Newland families are opening Kingdom Corn Maze in Sutton.
The North Country economy is booming according to Taylor Caswell, commissioner of the New Hampshire Business and Economic Affairs Department.
St. Johnsbury Academy’s Gardner Auchincloss was named the Caledonian-Record Boys’ Lacrosse Player of the Year by our sports staff.
Connecticut Valley North won the Vermont Littleton League Softball District 4 Championship at Fisher Field in Lyndonville.
We congratulate and thank them all … both for their efforts and for allowing us the privilege of sharing their great news.
