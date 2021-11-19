Over the past week we’ve enjoyed reporting on the vast and varied achievements of local people improving our community.
The greater Barnet community rallied to support Sutton Brook Farm’s care of a rescued horse named Basil, raising a total of $4,200 for his veterinary needs. Tragically, Basil has inoperable cancer and has to be euthanized.
With a permit, you can cut your family Christmas tree in the White Mountain National Forest.
The St. Johnsbury Fire Department invited Littleton Fire Department over to practice truck and ladder deployment at the New Avenue House.
Progress continues on plans to replace Cannon Mountain’s iconic aerial tramway.
University of New England sophomore and former Academy standout David Hutchison earned Commonwealth Coast Conference honors. He ranks third in the country in blocked kicks.
Catamount Arts opens its Auction for the Arts the week.
With a page from the paper, you can save 20% off any item while shopping at the best stores and eateries in downtown St. Johnsbury.
Eli Michalski, a second-grader at Riverside, won the Vermont Agency of Transportation snowplow name-game with Plowser.
The Lyndon Outing Club will open this winter with a brand new lift attendant shack thanks to the students in the Lyndon Institute Diversified Agriculture class, under the instruction of Jerry Leonard, who built the 64-square-foot shack from scratch.
NVU-Lyndon junior guard and former Academy star Antonio Carlisle dropped 31 points against Dartmouth College.
Roland Benware, of Irasburg, beat the “experts” to win the weekly Record/Hoagie’s Football Challenge.
Officials in Lyndon and Lyndonville expressed support for a merger between the town and the village.
With the help of the community, Luna - the Bethlehem miracle cat - was lost-and-found for a second time. A GPS collar is reportedly en route.
The Town of Franconia is preparing for its 250-year celebration.
Rasputitsa, a bicycle event organizer, announced Tuesday it will gift the newly-created, mixed-terrain race, Grateful, to Memphremagog Trails, a non-profit cross country ski and mountain bike trail system in Newport.
Burke bought land to build a new highway garage.
Susan Laflamme and Thomas Graves are engaged.
Ithaca College freshman and former Academy star Logan Wendell was named the Liberty League men’s basketball rookie of the week.
St. Johnsbury Academy soccer standouts Hayden Wilkins, Lily Garey-Wright, Maren Nitsche, Avery Tomczyk, Murphy Young, Liam Laidlaw, Tucker Chapman and Jorge Trade earned All-Metro honors from league coaches.
The public was invited to tour the new New Avenue apartment complex.
Efforts to rehab and revive the Danville Train Station are proceeding with a full head of steam.
St. Johnsbury Academy’s Steven Jolliffe received the University of Chicago Outstanding Educator Award.
Littleton Regional Healthcare staff visited seven area schools for in-school clinics to vaccinate the 5-to-11 age group and provide boosters to teachers and staff.
North Country’s Jose Chitamber, Charlie Kellaway, Sabine Brueck, Cora Nadeau, Opal Beauchesne, Tristin Colburn, Reeve Applegate, Cayde Micknak, Cooper Brueck, Ian Applegate, Noah Fortin, Austin Giroux, Alex Giroux, Amos Willey, Levi Brewer; Lyndon Institute’s Emma Renaudette, Arya Degeorge, Carissa Brittain, Julia Taylor, Summer Guilmette, Keira Larrabee, Nick Matteis, Sullivan Davis, Aiden Bogie, Aiden Hale; Lake Region’s Mara Royer, Madison Bowman, Anya Kennedy, Alexis Limlaw-Sicard, Sakoya Sweeney, Alyssa Butler, Maya Auger, Colby Lafleur, Liam Oliver, Lincoln Racine, Aiden Poginy, Robbie Bowman; and Hazen’s Reed Kehler, Tyson Davison, Cody Trudeau, Jadon Baker, Lincoln Michaud, Gabe Michaud, Tyler Rivard, and Xavier Hill earned All-Capital Soccer honors.
St. Johnsbury Academy’s Emmet Quinn was named the 2021 State History Teacher of the Year by the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History.
The Upstage Players presented Children of Eden at the Littleton Opera House.
The 2021 Northern Builders Toys for Tots Toy Drive Campaign is underway.
Andrew Eastman, Benjamin Trapletti and Spencer Barrs were sworn in at the Littleton Police Department.
Logan Goodwin, a Danville High School senior and volunteer firefighter, raised almost $6K for the Danville Fire Department through a dinner and silent auction.
Former Lyndonville resident, Ernest “Ernie” Gaskin was inducted into the Indiana Horse Racing Hall of Fame.
After seven successful years at the helm, Profile Patriots girls soccer coach Kevin Fraser is stepping down to get some rest.
St. Johnsbury Academy’s Kaemi Krohne Emily Ely, Abby Reardon, Haley Chen, Wyllough Austin; and Lyndon Institute’s Grace Martin, Clara Bertram, Max McClure, Evan Sanborn and Spencer Johns earned Vermont Youth Volleyball honors.
Blue Mountain’s Jordan Alley, Kyra Nelson, Ethan Gilding, Jacob Dube, Cedric Schaefer, Evan Dennis; and Danville’s Rylie Cadieux, Zoe Crocker, Ava Marshia, Sloane Morse, Nicco Siani, Jayson Litz, Caiden Hill, Nate Despathy earned All-Mountain League soccer honors.
Northern Counties Health Care recognized Dr. Sharon Fine with the first-ever Nancy and David Reynolds Service Award.
Jane Swett recently became a full-time sales associate in the Peabody & Smith Realty Littleton office.
We congratulate and thank them all … both for their efforts and for allowing us the privilege of sharing their great news.
